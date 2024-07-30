The National Security Adviser (NSA),, on Tuesday, handed over another family of five who were rescued from kidnappers’ den by the security operatives coordinated by his office.

Mr Ribadu said all family members of Sanda Bitrus, including his wife, one young man and three children, were kidnapped on 20 July, at Mahuta Village, Kaduna South LGA, Kaduna State.

He said the rescue was made possible by the coordination of ONSA and the various security forces, who came together to rescue them on 28 July, less than a week later.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu had made the commitment to ensure that all the citizens held captive by kidnappers or terrorists and bandits in any part of the country would be rescued safely.

He commended the security forces for their hard work in addressing the nation’s security problems.

“We have done a lot of it and probably often very silent but the work of people who are here.

“We want to thank you and thank you for the work you are doing for our country and God will reward you.

“It is a tough job, it is a difficult one, one that people don’t know but a lot has happened and is happening.

“Thousands of people are enjoying freedom today because of the work you are doing and I want to thank the security forces.

“We met evil in our country and we are working so hard to address it but it is a matter of time,” he said.

The head of the family, Mr Bitrus, thanked the ONSA and the security forces for their due diligence in ensuring the safe return of his family members.

He said the release of his wife and children demonstrated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of all citizens.

The brief on the rescue operation indicated that victims were rescued on 28 July at Rijana general area, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It revealed that the victims were taken to the hospital for medical checkups to ascertain their health status, adding that doctors confirmed that they were alright and could go about their normal activities.

(NAN)

