The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has approved the appointments of an acting vice-chancellor and acting registrar for the institution pending the appointment of substantive holders of both offices.

The council appointed Muhammad Mahuta, a professor of Sociology of Education as the acting VC, while Abubakar Usman is to act as the registrar of the university.

Their appointments were approved at the 167th meeting of the university’s governing council on Friday, 12 July, according to a statement by the university spokesperson, Samaila Yauri.

About appointees

Before his appointment, Mr Mahuta, 60, was the deputy vice-chancellor (Academics).

The academic holds a Bachelor of Arts education in Islamic Studies and a Masters and Doctorate in Sociology of Education–all from UDUS.

He has taught for more than 35 years and became a professor in 2010.

In 2002, he received the National Universities Commission, Nigerian Universities Doctoral Thesis Award in recognition of the outstanding research work documented in his Doctor of Philosophy degree thesis.

The same year, he received the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Postgraduate Award for the Most Outstanding Research Work at the Ph.D. level.

The Acting Registrar, Mr Usman, is a seasoned university administrator and a former registrar of the university. He joined the services of the university in 1976.

Background

The Nigerian government had in May directed outgoing vice-chancellors to nominate one of their deputies for appointment as acting vice-chancellor. The acting VCs are to serve until the university councils kick-start the process of appointing substantive vice-chancellors.

The directive followed a protest by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and industrial unrest at the University of Abuja when the process of appointing a new VC was kick-started without a council.

Days after ASUU National leadership gave a two-week ultimatum, the federal government appointed the governing councils for the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. Even though the initial list stirred controversy, another list of appointees was released and the members were inaugurated early this month.

The newly inaugurated members of the council will soon kick-start the process of appointing substantive vice-chancellors at institutions where the tenure of the incumbent has elapsed.

