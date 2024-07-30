As Nigerian youths prepare to take to the streets to express their grievances against unfavourable government policies, many observers have called for introspection to avoid the violence that occurred during the 2020 #EndSARS protest. Dozens of people were killed and infrastructure and materials worth billions of naira were destroyed in several states then.

The planned 10-day protest, tagged #EndBadGovernance, has raised concerns of violence and government clampdown.

The 2020 #EndSARS protest, which began as a peaceful demonstration against police brutality, unfortunately, turned violent, resulting in the widespread destruction of public and private properties, including police stations, buses, and buildings.

The Lagos State government estimated the damage to be over N1 trillion, with many businesses and individuals also suffering losses.

As the country prepares for another round of protests, it is crucial to understand what is expected of protesters in a democracy.

Conducting a protest in a democracy

The right to protest is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law, but it comes with responsibilities.

Some peaceful activities protesters can do include marching, singing and downing tools at work places.

Protesters must demonstrate peacefully, using placards and other materials to convey their grievances without destroying public properties or blocking roads excessively, Festus Ogun, a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, told PREMIUM TIMES.

On the other hand, the government must respect the rights of protesters, protect them from harm, and engage in constructive dialogue to address their concerns, he advised.

Mr Ogun notes that protesters must be allowed to march freely and be protected.

“We must be careful about the use of roads,” he said. “Some people will say protesters should not block the road, but protests are not organised in the room.”

A former senator, Shehu Sani, identified two other factors that could frustrate the real goal of a peaceful protest.

According to him, a clash between two opposing protest groups and disobedience of the protest leadership could drift the demonstration into violence.

‘Attempts to suppress demonstrations unacceptable’

A coalition of 37 civil society organisations including the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), in a statement dated 29 July, also warned the government that any attempt to suppress the protests through “intimidation, excessive use of force, or unjust legal actions are unacceptable and counterproductive.”

“Every protest is deemed peaceful,” the coalition continued, advising the government to “identify and arrest” those that might want to hijack the protests.

The groups noted that as a result of plans to suppress the protest, they were compelled to reaffirm the fundamental right of citizens to peaceful protest.

The right to protest is a cornerstone of any democratic society and a critical means for citizens to express their dissatisfaction, demand accountability, and advocate for change, said the coalition.

“Protesting is a legitimate form of expression enshrined in international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others,” the groups noted, urging the Judiciary and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to uphold the rights of all protesters and establish a mechanism to promptly address and dismiss oppressive charges that may arise from these protests.

While calling on parties involved to “uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,” the civil society organisations also encouraged all citizens to actively participate in shaping a just and accountable society.

