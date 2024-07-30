The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has again warned against unlawful acts, armed robbery, criminality, and destruction of infrastructure during the 1 August nationwide protest.

Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Egbetokun had earlier on Friday rolled out some conditions the organisers should meet before embarking on the protest against economic hardship in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the IGP requested details, names and contacts of the organisers of the planned protest to keep track of their activities and also to enable the police foil any attempt to hijack it.

Although some Nigerians and activists criticised the move, Mr Adejobi quoted the IGP as saying that lessons from previous protests in Nigeria, including the EndSARS, showed that there could be property damage and loss of lives if not checked.

“Where police stations were burnt down, criminals took over. Arms looted were in the wrong hands, and armed robbers took over. Women could no longer walk freely once it is 7 p.m.”

He warned that the destruction of police infrastructure leads to a breakdown in law and order, leaving communities vulnerable to criminal activities.

“There are enough lessons to learn from previous violent protests in Nigeria,” the IGP continued, urging citizens to remember the chaos and suffering that followed such events. “Serious dangers come with unchecked demonstrations,” he added, highlighting the potential for loss of life, property damage, and widespread fear among the populace,” Mr Egbetokun said.

Read the full statement below.

PRESS RELEASE

WE CAN’T AFFORD TO HAVE VIOLENT PROTESTS IN NIGERIA

As Police Boss Rolls Out Negative Effects of Violent Protests

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, addressed the nation in light of the planned nationwide protests, emphasising the severe negative effects that violent demonstrations can have on our society. In his address, the IGP highlighted several critical points that underscore the importance of maintaining peace and order during protests.

“It is not only in Nigeria that there is hardship. It is a global meltdown. Is the government doing anything about it? Yes! This is what a responsive government will do,” stated the IGP. He stressed that while the current economic challenges are not unique to Nigeria, the government is actively working to mitigate their impact and provide relief to the citizens.

The IGP acknowledged the right to protest, stating, “The right to protest is a right to peaceful protest.” He called on all Nigerians to exercise this right responsibly and to avoid actions that could escalate into violence. Peaceful protests, he emphasised, are a powerful tool for expressing grievances without endangering lives and properties.

In conclusion, the IGP reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to protecting the rights of citizens while maintaining law and order. He urged all Nigerians to cooperate with the Police to ensure that any forthcoming protests are peaceful and orderly.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS ABUJA

29TH JULY, 2024

