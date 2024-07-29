Senate President Godswill Akpabio has summoned an emergency plenary session slated to hold on Wednesday.

The notice of the emergency session was announced in an internal memo on Monday in Abuja by Chinedu Akubueze, Clerk of the Senate.

Mr Akubueze, in the memo, said:” Dear Distinguished Senators, the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has directed that an emergency plenary sitting of the Senate be convened on Wed 31 July, at noon.

“Distinguished Senators are requested to make all necessary arrangements to attend as issues of national importance will be discussed.

“We regret all the inconveniences this interruption of the recess will cause.

“Thanks for your usual understanding.”

Both chambers of the National Assembly had on 23 July embarked on annual recess.

The recess is expected to end on 17 September.

(NAN)

