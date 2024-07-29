Senate President Godswill Akpabio has summoned an emergency plenary session slated to hold on Wednesday.
The notice of the emergency session was announced in an internal memo on Monday in Abuja by Chinedu Akubueze, Clerk of the Senate.
Mr Akubueze, in the memo, said:” Dear Distinguished Senators, the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has directed that an emergency plenary sitting of the Senate be convened on Wed 31 July, at noon.
“Distinguished Senators are requested to make all necessary arrangements to attend as issues of national importance will be discussed.
|
“We regret all the inconveniences this interruption of the recess will cause.
“Thanks for your usual understanding.”
Both chambers of the National Assembly had on 23 July embarked on annual recess.
The recess is expected to end on 17 September.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999