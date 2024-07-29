The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has disagreed with the LP over labelling Kenneth Okonkwo “a mole” in the party.

How it started

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Okonkwo, the former spokesperson to the LP presidential campaign organisation, announced his exit from the party on Saturday.

The former campaign spokesperson, in a post on his X handle on Saturday, said he decided to leave the LP because the party failed to inspire the brand of leadership that can solve Nigeria’s challenges.

He also accused the LP presidential candidate, Mr Obi, of failing to solve the party’s leadership crisis after the 2023 general election, which he lost to Bola Tinubu, now president.

In response, LPMr Okonkwo’s exit from the party did not come as a surprise.

In a statement on Sunday night, the national spokesperson of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, accused the former spokesperson of “smuggling himself into the presidential campaign” of the party, describing him as “a political mole.”

‘He’s my beloved brother, not a mole.’

But reacting via a post on his X handle on Monday, Mr Obi said contrary to the party’s comments, Mr Okonkwo “remains my beloved brother and a trusted ally.”

“I sternly caution against referring to him as a mole or making any negative remarks. Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo has stood by me through thick and thin, and his loyalty and commitment cannot be overstated or diminished,” he said.

The LP candidate said having disagreements and differing opinions are normal in every society, and there was a need to maintain a level of respect and decorum in such cases.

“Having differing views does not make someone an enemy, and it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to personal attacks or negative remarks.

“In fact, to me personally, I don’t want to work with anyone who always agrees with me because as a leader, learning and listening are critical components of leadership,” Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stated.

“I want to listen to those with different opinions and try to convince them otherwise or take their advice if it is better.”

Mr Obi urged his supporters and all Nigerians to refrain from making negative remarks against Mr Okonkwo or anyone who exits the party or disagrees with his views and strategies.

“My message is clear and simple: unity, respect, and civility must prevail, even in the face of disagreement and variance,” he said.

