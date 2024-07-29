A total of 160 graduands on Sunday bagged PhD across various disciplines during the 22nd undergraduate and 13th postgraduate convocation ceremony of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

The Vice-Chancellor/President of the university, Ademola Tayo, in his address, noted that 2,442 undergraduates received their diplomas and degrees, while 400 graduated from the postgraduate school, making a total of 2,842.

Giving the details of the graduands, Mr Tayo said a total of 148 bagged First Class, with the duo of Elomezino Ifoghale and Glory Michael emerging as the best graduands for full-time and part-time programmes, as they recorded 4.89 and 4.56 Cumulative Gradient Point Average (CGPAs), respectively.

The university conferred honourary doctorate degrees on the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, and the Managing Director of FSDH Merchant Bank (FSDH), Bukola Smith.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the ceremony included the Governors of Ogun and Ekiti states, Dapo Abiodun and Biodun Oyebanji respectively; Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Folashade Ogunsola, and the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Samuel Adejimi, among others.

University’s achievements

Mr Tayo further noted in his address, all academic programmes offered by the university are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), International Board of Education (IBE), USA, and the Adventist Accrediting Association (AAA), USA.

He noted that 22 out of 100 who emerged with first-class in the Nigeria Law School bar examination, were from the university.

He said Babcock University students of Economics won the third prize in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) challenge in 2023 at the 1st African Future Leader Competition.

The vice-chancellor said: “To our graduates, today is a testament to your resilience, creativity, and passion. As you stand on the threshold of this new chapter, remember that the knowledge, skills, and values you have acquired here will serve as a foundation for your future success.

“We therefore encourage you to cherish the memories. We have made it together and look forward to the incredible impact you will make in the world.”

Mr Tayo added that the university’s teaching hospital is now equipped with the latest medical technologies including EEG machines, new 24-hour Holter ECG, Ambulatory BP monitors, new ventilators, cardiac monitors, and high-end ultrasound machines for cardiac and obstetrics patients.

Investment in education

In his remarks, the governor of Ogun State reiterated the state’s commitment to education, urging the graduands to continue to chase their dreams and contribute to the development of the state.

Mr Abiodun said: “We’ll continue to prioritise education and human capital which holds a prominent position in our administration.

“Despite the nation’s economic challenges, we will continue to make education in Ogun State affordable and accessible. As a responsive and committed administration, we remain loyal, faithful and accountable to the mandate entrusted to us, fulfilling all electoral promises.

“No government can solely ensure quality education, especially at the tertiary level. We will continue to encourage genuine participation to provide quality affordable education to all our youth and will continue to provide a conducive environment for investment in our education industry.

‘Not only by establishing new private institutions but also improving infrastructure in our public schools to enhance the quality of teaching and learning.”

