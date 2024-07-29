Two people were on Sunday killed during an attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Jakana police barracks in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nahum Kenneth, in a statement, said the terrorists attempted to invade the barracks but were repelled.

The police spokesperson said: “Efforts of gallant Police Mobile Force Officers attached to Jakana Police Station, who were on high alert, repelled the assailants and prevented them from overrunning the Police asset.

“All arms, ammunition and Police assets were secured but unfortunately during the exchange of fire, two lives were lost – a police officer and a civilian woman, and one police patrol vehicle was burnt down,” the official said.

The police statement added that the commissioner of Police in the state, Yusufu Lawal, condoled with the families of the police officer and civilian killed in the attack.

“A discreet investigation has commenced, and security measures have been taken to prevent further attacks.

“Public members are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities within their domain to the nearest police station or contact the following Emergency Contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293,” the police spokesperson said.

Despite the efforts of Nigeria’s security forces degrading its capabilities, Boko Haram still carries out attacks on residents of Borno State.

The latest attack at Konduga followed the killing of 18 people in a series of blasts by suspected female suicide bombers that targeted a wedding, a hospital and a funeral in Gwoza Local Government Area in June.

The restive Borno has been plagued by over 15 years of violence unleashed by the armed groups that have killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

