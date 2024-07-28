The Super Falcons are mathematically out of the Olympic Games women’s football event after they went down 1-0 to reigning world and European champion Spain on Sunday in Nantes.

After losing to Brazil last Thursday, Sunday’s defeat sent them to the bottom of Group C. Spain scored their decisive goal five minutes from time from Alexia Putellas, whose free-kick deceived Chiamaka Nnadozie, in goal for the Nigerian team.

Coach Randy Waldrum made two changes to the team that lost the opening game to Brazil, bringing in Asisat Oshoala and Esther Okoronkwo to replace Chinwendu Ihezuo and Jennifer Echegini.

The strategy was obvious: sit deep, defend, and launch fast breaks utilising the speed of Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Spain dominated possession with 77% in the first 10 minutes, camping in the Nigerian half at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. Irene Paredes’s header went off-target in the 11th minute, and Chiamaka Nnadozie easily claimed Lucia Garcia’s long-range effort in the 13th minute.

With Nigeria defending deep, Spain struggled to create clear goal-scoring opportunities, resorting to shots from a distance. In the 22nd minute, Okoronkwo broke free from an Ajibade pass, but Cata Coll parried her shot to safety.

In the 35th minute, Oshoala’s lobbed pass freed Ajibade, but the Atletico Madrid forward lost her footing in a one-on-one with the Spanish goalkeeper. Oshoala was shown the first yellow card of the match a minute later for a studs-up challenge on Teresa Abelleira.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Nnadozie then made an incredible save, leaping to her right to tip away a shot by Alexia Putellas, preventing a certain goal.

The half ended with Coach Waldrum applauding his team for keeping out the World and European champions in the first half.

The second half began similarly, with Putellas testing Nnadozie early on. Ucheibe required treatment after a challenge from Putellas, and Athena del Castillo shot over from the edge of the box. Nigeria earned their first corner kick in the 50th minute, but it was poorly executed.

Salma Paralluelo slipped past a static Nigerian defense to score in the 53rd minute, but VAR ruled the goal offside. Spain continued to use deep players to break Nigeria’s defensive wall. A second-half substitute shot over in the 58th minute as Spain increased the pressure.

On the hour mark, Ifeoma Onumonu replaced Okoronkwo. Payne squandered a free kick, sending it straight at the goalkeeper. Ajibade and Oshoala combined to create a shooting opportunity for Ajibade, but she skied her shot. Paralluelo headed just wide in the 66th minute as the game became more end-to-end.

In the last 10 minutes, Spain launched wave after wave of attacks. Ohale saved a certain goal in the 80th minute. Aitana Bonmati shot over from inside the box a minute later, and the breakthrough came from a direct free kick. Putellas caught Nnadozie off her line, and the ball sailed over the Nigerian goalkeeper to break the Falcons’ resolve.

Uchenna Kalu replaced Christy Ucheibe before the goal. Another substitute, Ihezuo, had a chance to equalise in the 90th minute but shot straight at Coll. The Falcons will rue the three missed scoring chances. In the other Group C match, Japan defeated Brazil 2-1, leaving Nigeria at the bottom of Group C with no points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

