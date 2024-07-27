President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of the late Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator, who died on Saturday.

Mr Ubah, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died in a London hospital after a brief illness.

The deceased was a renowned businessman and politician. He was the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

In a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday, President Tinubu commiserated with the friends and colleagues of the late senator, the National Assembly, and the government and people of Anambra State over the sad loss.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker, as well as for strength and comfort to his family.

Senate mourns

The Senate has also expressed sadness over the death of the Anambra senator.

Until his death, Mr Ubah was the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on State and Local Government Affairs.

Spokesperson of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, in a statement to announce death of the lawmaker, commiserated with the Anambra State Government and families of the deceased lawmaker over the incident.

Mr Adaramodu described the deceased senator as an exemplary leader, a committed public servant and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents.

“Senator Ubah was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents. His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large,” he said.

The Senate spokesperson noted that the deceased lawmaker contributed positively to Nigeria’s energy sector through his business, Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited.

He also said the foundation established by the deceased senator has impacted positively in the lives of the less privileged.

“Prior to his illustrious career in public service, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah distinguished himself as a prominent businessman and philanthropist. As the founder and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, he made substantial contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, fostering economic growth and creating numerous job opportunities. Through the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, his philanthropic endeavours provided scholarships, healthcare, and vital support to the less privileged, profoundly impacting countless lives,” Mr Adaramodu said.

Beacon of Hope

The Senate spokesperson said Mr Ubah demonstrated unwavering dedication to the development of his constituency and the entire country throughout his time in the upper chamber.

He specifically described the deceased senator as a beacon of hope, champion of economic empowerment, and supporter of legislative reforms.

“Throughout his tenure in the Senate, Senator Ubah demonstrated unwavering dedication to the progress and development of Anambra South and Nigeria as a whole. He was a beacon of hope, a champion of economic empowerment, and a steadfast supporter of legislative reforms aimed at improving the lives of all Nigerians.

“In expressing his condolences, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, remarked, “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was a dedicated and passionate legislator whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our nation. His commitment to his constituents and his work in the Senate were exemplary. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

“The Nigeria Senate extends our deepest sympathies to Senator Ubah’s family, friends, and constituents. We also offer our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Anambra State. We pray that they find strength and solace in the legacy of service and dedication he leaves behind. His memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his contributions to our nation’s progress will continue to inspire us all. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

