The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to seek change through democratic means rather than protests.

Mr Kwankwaso said this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Saturday in Kano.

He said effective and lasting change can only be achieved through the power of the ballot.

He said, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I share my thoughts on the current situation in Nigeria.

“We find ourselves in avoidable hardship because our leaders missed some steps since 2007.

“However, there is always room for correction and setting the country on the right track for economic development, prosperity, and better welfare of citizens.”

Mr Kwankwaso called on Nigerian leaders to address Nigerians’ challenges by ensuring good governance and adherence to the rule of law.

Acknowledging the ongoing calls for protests, Mr Kwankwaso recognised the collective frustration and yearning for a better Nigeria but cautioned against the potential consequences of such actions.

He urged Nigerians to consider the power of their votes as the most effective tool for change.

“In these trying times, our nation stands at a crossroads. Our collective frustration with bad governance has reached a boiling point, and the urge to protest is strong.

”As an elder and patriotic Nigerian, I share your concerns and your desire for change.

“However, I urge you to consider the consequences of national protests and to channel your energy into a more effective and peaceful means of transformation through the power of your ballot.”

He cautioned that protest, while a fundamental democratic right, often escalates into violence, leading to the loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread chaos.

“The repercussions of such actions extend far beyond the immediate moment, leaving scars on our communities and deepening divisions among us.

“I speak to you not just as an elder and a concerned citizen but as someone who deeply believes in the power and potential of our great nation.

“Let us put our country first and work together to build the Nigeria we all aspire to see,” Mr Kwankwaso said.

(NAN)

