The Group Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), Moreen Tamuno, has described the state of public mass transit in Abuja as “epileptic,” noting that the government owns only 84 buses, many of which are non-functional.

Ms Tamuno disclosed this on Friday while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on the FCT to provide lawmakers with an overview of the company’s activities.

AICL is an investment company owned by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and serves as the flagship investment and holding company for the FCT.

She stated that the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company Limited (AUMTCO) has only 84 buses for the entire territory, but only a few are operational.

Ms Tamuno also informed the lawmakers that there had been plans to sell off the buses during the previous administration; however, the plan has been shelved in favour of repairing them.

“The Abuja AUMTCO has been somewhat epileptic, really. Because as we speak, I think they have only about 84 buses, and most of the buses are not working,” she said.

Ms Tamuno informed the lawmakers that there would be a turnaround of the transportation company due to the managerial style of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who, according to her, allows for better coordination of the entities under the AICL.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Before I arrived, apart from the two regimes of el-Rufai and Moddibo, the rest of the regimes saw Abuja Property dealing directly with the minister. So, we did not have control over what Abuja Property does, but with the new minister’s arrival, he has streamlined the system so that all these entities will have a direct reporting line,” she said.

Absence of urban mass transit in Abuja

The absence of a functional public urban transportation system in the capital city has posed a significant challenge for residents, many of whom must rely on private transport providers. The authorities have struggled to maintain the existing buses, many of which are currently grounded across the territory.

The recent increase in transportation costs due to the removal of the petroleum subsidy has further exacerbated the situation for commuters in the city.

Last year, the government, after removing the fuel subsidy, promised to roll out gas-powered buses; however, this pledge has not been fulfilled.

Although the government recently recommissioned the metro train system, the railway network remains very limited.

Why our ownership of Abuja Continental Hotel declined

Speaking on the portfolio of the AICL, Ms Tamuno informed the lawmakers that the company owns only three per cent of the Abuja Continental Hotel, formerly known as Sheraton Hotels, a decline from the seven per cent it previously owned.

She said the share declined because the hotel went public, therefore, the shares of AICL declined. She added AICL is in talks with the hotel to increase its shares to gain a seat on the company’s board.

Ms Tamuno also informed the lawmakers that the company owns only 10 per cent of the popular Wuse Market, with shop owners holding the remaining 90 per cent of the market.

Speaking further on the company’s portfolio, she said the company is committed to paying dividends into the government’s coffers due to some of the measures taken.

In response to the presentation, the Chairman of the Committee, Aliyu Betara, commended the company and the administration for actions taken to reposition the city.

He urged the administrators to be proactive in removing anyone unwilling to support the growth of the FCT.

“I advise you to remove anyone you are not ready to work with so that you can work well. The committee is ready to support you and the FCT in general,” Mr Betara said.

Some lawmakers also applauded the city’s administrators for the visible improvements in the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

