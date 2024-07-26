The inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has given conditions for holding the planned nationwide protests scheduled to begin on 1 August

Mr Egbetokun announced this to journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

There has been an intense mobilisation online and on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms for protests against economic hardship, insecurity, and broad-ranging issues relating to bad governance in the country.

Many antagonists of the protests, including the Nigerian government, security agencies and state governors, have expressed fear that the protest could be hijacked, citing the violent outcomes of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

But the proponents of the demonstrations tagged ’10 Days of Rage’ aimed at piling up pressure on the government to address hunger and, generally, high costs of living in the country, have said it would not be hijacked by criminals if the police and other law enforcement agencies provide adequate security.

On Friday, the IGP acknowledged the constitutional rights of citizens to gather and protest peacefully but hinged the support from the police on some conditions.

Conditions

According to the IGP, the protesters must, among other things, submit letters containing the full details of their plans and names of the organisers leading the protest in each state to the Commissioners of Police.

He said the conditions were to ensure the protest would be observed peacefully to ensure public safety and order.

“We acknowledge the constitutional rights of Nigerian citizens to peaceful assembly and protest. However, in the interest of public safety and order, we urge all groups planning to protest to provide necessary details to the Commissioner of Police in the state where the protest is intended to take place,” the IGP said.

He added: “To facilitate a successful and incident-free protest, they should please provide the following information.

“Stating the proposed protest routes and assembly points.

“Expected duration of the protest.

“Names and contact details of protest leaders and organisers.”

The IGP said that providing such information would help the police to deploy its officers strategically at every point to foil any attempt by any individuals to hijack the protest or use it to instigate violence in the state.

“Measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements, including key identifiers for possible isolation of potential troublemakers. By providing this information, the police will be enabled to deploy adequate personnel and resources to ensure public safety.

“Designate specific routes and areas for the protest to avoid conflicts with other events or activities. Establish clear communication channels with protest leaders to address any concerns or issues that may arise.

“Minimise the risk of violence, property damage, or other criminal activity. We encourage all protestors to cooperate with the police, obey the law, and adhere to global best practices for peaceful assembly to guarantee a safe and successful exercise of their rights.

Discouragement

The IGP also made spirited efforts to discourage the protests, hailing those who have either spoken against or withdrawn from it.

“However, some individuals promote peaceful protests with violent undertones, raising concerns about their sincerity. We have our history of violent protests in Nigeria, and I don’t believe we have to look to other countries to note the dangers of unchecked demonstrations.

“We commend patriots who have withdrawn from the protest due to the apparent sinister motives and ignorance of those calling for violence. We note those who have spoken out against any form of protest at this critical juncture, fearing enemies of our country may be manipulating the process.

Mr Egbetokun also said the police received intelligence that some foreign mercenaries have been invited into the country to be part of the proposed nationwide protest.

“We confirm their fears are genuine, as we have credible intelligence on foreign mercenaries’ involvement in this planned protest. The Nigerian police urge all Nigerians to exercise caution and think twice before joining any protest group,” he said.

Reactions to planned protest

The dual economic policies of the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, which President Bola Tinubu started implementing as soon as he assumed office in May last year, have set inflation on a steady rise amid the rising cost of living in the country.

The government’s efforts to control the situation have not yielded results, as food inflation goes through the roof.

Earlier this month, some Nigerian youths began planning a protest with #BadGovernance to pressure the government to solve the crisis.

The protest is scheduled for 10 days, from 1 to 10 August.

The President Bola Tinubu administration has since declared the protest as unwarranted and politically motivated.

On Sunday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu, claimed that the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s supporters were organising the protests to cause anarchy in the country.

Mr Obi has denied any involvement in the protests.

Also on Tuesday, Mr Egbetokun, during a meeting with Strategic Police Managers consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police in Abuja, said the Nigerian police would respond to the 1 August planned protest by some Nigerians “in a most professional manner”.

Subsequently, other security forces, such as the Nigerian Army and State Security Service (SSS), warned Nigerians not to participate in the planned protest.

