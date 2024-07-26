A group of Islamic clerics have appealed to young Nigerians to shelve the planned protest schedule for August, saying it won’t yield any positive result.

The clerics said this following their meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday.

The president held separate meetings on Thursday with APC governors, traditional rulers from around the country, and Islamic clerics.

The meetings were part of efforts to prevent the breakdown of law and order as young Nigerians prepare for a nationwide protest.

After the meeting with the president, the President of JIBWIS, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, said they had conveyed the concerns of the people to the Nigerian leader.

“As you know, we are a media through which the less privileged in the society can send their views, their concerns to the President and Alhamdulillah, we have taken up what people are saying about hardship, insecurity and other things,” Mr Bala Lau said, adding the president has listened to them.

“The president welcomed us and appreciated what we are here for, what we brought and he promised to tackle and take care (of them).”

The cleric then appealed to Nigerians, Muslims and Christians, that they exercise patience and pray for the president and the country.

“We are appealing to Nigerians, Muslims and Christians, that they should be patient. Insha Allah, the result all will come out,” he said.

The economic reforms embarked on by President Tinubu have triggered Nigeria’s worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

Food prices have more than doubled since the president announced the removal of petrol subsidies last year. The floating of the naira to allow market forces to determine the currency’s value has also worsened the situation.

Mr Tinubu and his officials have, however, argued that those policies are essential and would eventually make the economy better.

The president has repeatedly acknowledged the pains caused by the reforms and its unintended consequences but wants Nigerians to bear with him.

In his remarks Thursday, the spiritual leader of Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Abdurrahman Ahmad, said the president was very receptive when they conveyed the people’s message.

“He has told us the effort that his government has been making to ensure that the economy of this country is placed on a very sound footing. He acknowledged the fact that things could be a bit tough now, and he likened it to weaning a child who’s being exclusively breastfed, it’s tough,” Mr Ahmad said.

He said the president identified with Nigerians and their suffering and promised more intervention to ameliorate the situation.

“He assured that in the days to come, Nigerians will see the result of all of these sacrifices.”

He urged Nigerians to resist the temptation of being incited against the government and to shelve the planned protests.

“We are appealing to the people to shelve it. It is an ill wind that blows no one any good. We have conveyed their anger and frustration to government and the president has given reassurance that they are going to address it.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that traditional rulers who met with Mr Tinubu before the Islamic clerics made similar calls.

While the Islamic clerics and traditional rulers joined the president in calling on young Nigerians to shelve the planned protests, opposition leaders have backed the protests but said they should be peaceful.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rights of citizens to protest are ENSHRINED in the Nigerian Constitution and AFFIRMED by our courts. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association,” former Vice President Atiku Abubakar wrote on X.

A former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has also championed calls for the protests which he tagged DAYS of Rage.

