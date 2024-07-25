The Super Falcons of Nigeria experienced a narrow 1-0 defeat against Brazil in their opening match at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Despite the loss, the Falcons demonstrated a commendable performance against a strong Brazilian team. The match’s only goal came from Gabby Nunes in the 37th minute, who broke the offside trap to deliver a powerful shot that found the net.

This match marked Nigeria’s return to the Olympic stage after a 16-year absence. Throughout the game, the Falcons matched Brazil’s intensity and even had opportunities to take the lead.

Brazil, led by the iconic Marta, started strongly, putting pressure on the Nigerian defense early on. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and defender Oluwatosin Demehin faced some nervy moments but managed to keep Brazil at bay, initially.

Captain Raseedat Ajibade was a standout for Nigeria, showcasing her skills with a dazzling run in the sixth minute and creating a golden opportunity for Chinwendu Ihezuo in the 15th minute.

Despite their efforts, Nigeria couldn’t convert their chances, with Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena Leite making crucial saves.

The physical nature of the game led to injuries on both sides, with Tamires leaving the field in the 36th minute. Brazil thought they had scored through Marta, but her effort was ruled offside before Nunes netted the decisive goal.

Nigeria came close to equalising just before halftime through Jennifer Echegini, but her shot missed the target.

In the second half, the Falcons continued to press for an equaliser, making several substitutions to bolster their attack. Esther Okoronkwo, Uchenna Kanu, and Ifeoma Onumonu were brought on to add fresh energy, and Ajibade remained a constant threat.

Despite Nigeria’s persistent efforts and shots from distance by Abiodun and Ucheibe, Brazil managed to hold onto their lead. Brazilian goalkeeper Leite’s crucial save in the 88th minute and her subsequent treatment helped break Nigeria’s momentum. Six minutes of added time were not enough for the Falcons to find an equaliser.

The match showcased the Coach Randy Waldrum-led side’s potential and resilience, even though they were ultimately unlucky not to secure a better result against a formidable Brazilian side.

Their next match is against Spain on Sunday. The world champions defeated Japan 2-1 in their opening encounter.

