The Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the importation of adulterated petroleum products has vowed to reveal the identity of people behind the importation as dangerous fuel circulates across the country.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Opeyemi Bamidele, gave the assurance at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

On 3 July, the Senate constituted a 15-member committee to unravel the circumstances surrounding the persistent importation of hazardous petroleum products by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPCL).

Other members of the committee are Asuquo Ekpeyong (Cross River), Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi), Tahir Monguno (Borno) Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun) Diket Plang (Plateau) and Abdul Ningi (Bauchi), Khabeeb Mustapha (Jigawa), Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos), Osita Izunaso (Imo), Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara), Olajide Ipinsagba (Ondo) and Ekong Sampson (Akwa-Ibom).

Mr Bamidele, the senate leader, said all the suppliers, importers, regulatory bodies and other entities involved in the exercise would be held accountable for the action.

“Our investigation seeks to identify and hold accountable all parties involved in the importation and distribution of adulterated petroleum products (PMS and AGO). This includes suppliers, importers, regulatory bodies and any other entities that may have contributed to this serious lapse in quality control,” he said.

Management of the Dangote oil refinery had recently accused the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of indiscriminately granting licenses to marketers to import dirty refined products into the country.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria have since denied the allegation.

Aside from damaging vehicles, the contaminated fuel is causing economic sabotage to Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Mr Bamidele said the committee would engage critical stakeholders and regulatory bodies to unravel the truth and fish out the culprits.

Probes failed repairs of refineries

Mr Bamidele said the committee would investigate the reasons behind the failure of refineries to commence operation despite huge funds allocated to them yearly.

He also stated that in doing this, the panel would engage the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) management to ascertain why the refineries ceased to commence operation.

“It is pertinent to note that in the course of interactions with the identified stakeholders, the ad-hoc committee will visit any of their facilities that it deems necessary, especially the state-owned refineries, to ascertain their status, considering the huge funds already invested in their various Turn Around Maintenance year in, year out without any meaningful result.

“The Committee, along with Nigerians, is particularly interested in understanding why local refineries are not working despite the substantial amount spent annually on their maintenance and operations.

“We will closely examine what the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has been doing to address this pertinent problem,” he said.

Transparent participation

Mr Bamidele said the committee would create a platform for the public and key actors in the petroleum industry to submit memoranda as part of being transparent with the investigation.

He said in the course of the investigation, the panel would also organise a public hearing to be held from 10 to 12 September.

“The public hearing will be held from September 10th to 12th, 2024. The sessions will enable us to engage directly with key actors in the petroleum industry and unravel those behind the illicit practice of importing hazardous and substandard petroleum products into the country contrary to established protocols and standards.”

The senate leader assured that the committee would recommend necessary actions to curtail the importation and circulation of the adulterated in the future.

“In line with our mandate, we will definitely unravel the roots of economic sabotage in Nigeria’s petroleum industry and make necessary recommendations that will entrench global best practices in the industry and open it up for more investments, especially in the midstream and downstream sectors.”

No witch hunt

Mr Bamidele said the lawmakers will not witch-hunt any individual, group of people or corporation.

“May I categorically state that this ad-hoc committee is not meant to witch hunt any individual or group of people or corporation, but rather to find a lasting solution for our collective mutual gains.

“To this regard, the ad-hoc committee seeks the cooperation of stakeholders in order not to jeopardise the good intention.”

Committee members speak

Also speaking, a committee member, Asuquo Ekpenyong, said it would issue a warrant arrest through the Inspector General of Police on any of the involved parties who refused to appear before it.

He advised the parties concerned to ensure they appear before the committee when summoned.

Another member, Abdul Ningi, assured that he would use his position in the Senate to ensure that all the culprits are brought to book in the country’s interest.

READ ALSO: Senate passes Finance Act amendment Bill

Sahabi Ya’u, on his part, said the committee members would not compromise for any reason.

He said the lawmakers are more concerned about protecting their integrity and names, assuring that they would be fair and transparent in their investigations.

Also speaking, Ipalibo Banigo assured us that the committee would be fair and transparent to Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

