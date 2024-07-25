President Bola Tinubu on Thursday held separate meetings with APC governors, traditional rulers from around the country, and Islamic clerics. The meetings are believed to be part of efforts to prevent the breakdown of law and order as young Nigerians prepare for a nationwide protest.

The meeting with the APC governors was held first followed by the one with traditional rulers. The meeting with the Islamic clerics was still on at the time of this report.

All the meetings were held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the chairperson of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, also attended the meeting with the traditional rulers.

Three traditional rulers who attended the meeting with the president spoke to journalists afterwards, calling for calm.

“Nobody that will not be worried about the protest,” the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, said. “…we are calling on our people to exercise patience and to listen to the words of wisdom.”

The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, said the traditional rulers are not against the protests but want it to be civil.

“People that are out there to protest, it’s their civic right, but let them put a face to it and don’t let it be hijacked by people that have ulterior motives. That is our stand,” he said.

The Dein of Agbor said though he understands the grievances of Nigerians, he believed the government is taking the right decisions and citizens need to be patient.

“I think if you give us the chance, this protest, I know that it’s catching very high in your neck, but if you give us the chance, let us not destroy our own country,” he said.

Many young Nigerians have been discussing on social media and calling for mass protests next month to protest the cost of living crisis in the country.

Prices of basic goods and services have more than doubled since President Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy on petrol last year.

Details later…

