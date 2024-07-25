President Bola Tinubu and members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) are currently in a crucial meeting at the State House, Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Though the agenda of the meeting could not be officially ascertained, presidency sources said it may not be unconnected with the planned nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest scheduled to start on 1 August.

This newspaper gathered that the meeting is a measure to stop plans for the protest, which are gaining momentum across the country.

Some top state officials at the meeting include the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State; Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and his Budget & Economic Planning counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu.

Others present at the ongoing meeting include the Benue State governor, Hycinth Alia; Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani; Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru; Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu and the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu.

The ongoing meeting comes on the heels of the NGF meeting on Wednesday.

