The Lagos State Government has dissociated itself from an Oro Festival purportedly planned to hold across some unnamed communities from 1 to 15 August.

In a tweet by Lagospedia on X on Wednesday, titled, ‘Public Announcement,’ the unsigned statement informed Lagos residents and visitors of the impending Oro festival.

The tweet read thus: “Attention Residents and Visitors of Lagos. Please be informed that the Oro Festival will be observed in various communities across Lagos from 1st of August to August 15. This traditional Yoruba cultural event involves significant rituals. Retweet for awareness.”

The tweet has since been generating reactions, with many commentators alleging that the state wants to use the festival to indirectly disrupt the planned nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, scheduled to commence on 1 August.

But in a reaction on Thursday, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on media and publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said insinuations of the state government’s involvement in the planned festival were unfounded.

While describing the Oro festival as a religious activity by the traditional religious worshippers, Mr Akosile noted that the adherents have the right, like other worshippers, to worship according to the constitution and can go about their lawful exercises.

“Oro festival is like Muslim and Christian activities and has no business with the Lagos State government interference. We don’t have a hand in how any religious group goes about their lawful activities.

“The protesters have their rights just like the traditional worshippers who want to perform their activities too,” he said.

Mr Akosile enjoined the protesters and adherents of the traditional religion not to stand in each other’s way to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

