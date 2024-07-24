Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has appealed to Nigerian youths to constructively engage the government in finding lasting solutions to Nigeria’s problems rather than engage in protests that could cause more harm to the country.

Mr Abiodun made the appeal on Wednesday when he met with a coalition of youth organisations in the state at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, who recalled the destruction of lives and property occasioned by the EndSARS protests across the country in 2020, said protests could only aggravate issues without necessarily finding solutions to them.

“Yet again, there are calls for mass protests across the country, and the first thing that agitates one’s mind is, is that the way to present our case to the government? Is that the way to constructively and objectively engage with the government by advertising and planning mass protests? Is there something behind those who are calling for these protests? Is this another plan by those who have tried their luck and have lost? Is this their own way and shortcut to see how to frustrate the government?

“Young men and women, you have no other country than this country. Let me assure you that I have travelled far and wide. I am sure, like many of you, there is no country in the world where you can walk like your own, that country is Nigeria. There is no other place where nobody will accost you, and you would not challenge that person.

“There is a Yoruba proverb that says ‘beheading is not the solution for a headache’. If there are issues, let us discuss them, let us find a way around them, and let us manage and correct them. Let us not cut off the head or attempt to cut off the head because of a headache. That will amount to decapitation,” Mr Abiodun counselled.

The governor noted that Nigeria, like many countries across the world, was going through a difficult time, hence the need for the youth to bring in their vibrancy, zeal, ingenuity, and technical know-how to solve the problems.

He acknowledged the maturity displayed by the youths in the state during the EndSARS protests.

While taking time to explain some of the policy thrust and the direction of his administration in the last five years, Mr Abiodun said emphasis was placed on Infrastructure, Social Welfare and Wellbeing, Education, Youth Empowerment and Job Creation and Agriculture as encapsulated in the ISEYA mantra.

He noted that his administration has done well in health, education, infrastructure, and security, without which no meaningful socio-economic development could take place.

While maintaining that his administration has young brilliant men and women who are contributing their quota to the development of the state, Mr Abiodun said the meeting was to rob minds on the current realities in the country as it affects the youth in the state.

He called on them to remain focused and not pay attention to distractions that could jeopardise their future.

The state governor also disclosed that he had to sign an executive order to split the Ministry of Youths and Sports into the Ministries of Sports Development and Youths Development to create an avenue for proper development of the youth constituency and sports in the state.

He assured the youth that the Ministry of Youths Development would soon get its commissioner, who he said would be young, brilliant, and vibrant.

“I believe that it took us a bit of time to formalise the creation of that ministry. When you create a ministry, you must have a permanent secretary and other paraphernalia of office for it to be a ministry.

“Not having a Commissioner for Youths Development is not deliberate or intentional. I want to promise you that you will get that commissioner and that commissioner will be one who will be able to relate with you and also articulate the needs of your generation to the cabinet,” he added.

Speaking earlier, one of the youths, Motolani Oyediji, called for more youth inclusion in government, while the State Chairman, National Youth Council, Kolawole Soremi, called for the appointment of a Commissioner for Youths Development to handle youth-related issues in the state and regularly interface between the youth and government.

