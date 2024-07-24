The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday repealed the laws that established the Zaria Metropolitan Authority, Kafanchan Municipal Authority and the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority in 2021.

The Speaker, Dahiru Liman, passed the bill for a law to repeal the law after the Chairman, the Joint Committee on the three authorities’ law and judicial law presented a report to the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mahmud Lawal, Ali Kalat and Auwal Muhammad presented a report for a bill to repeal Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna Capital Territory Authorities, respectively.

The house also repealed the law establishing the Fire and Public Safety Law No.20 of 2018 and enacted the Kaduna State Fire and Public Safety Law, of 2024.

The law was enacted after the chairman of the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence and Judiciary, Munirat Suleiman, presented a report on the bill to the house.

Speaking after the session, Mahmud Lawal, a member representing Zaria City Constituency and the chairman of the joint committee of Zaria Metropolitan Authority and judiciary, said the repeal was necessary and timely.

“With the recent judgement by the Supreme Court and going through the provisions of our constitution, which stipulated the functions of local governments in Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We come to realise that the existence of the metropolitan authorities is not possible if we go by the functions of the local governments.

“Most of the activities of the metropolitan authorities by the law is supposed to be carried out by the local government functions,” he said

Mr Lawal stated that the law to repeal the authorities would enable the Local Government Authorities to perform their duties effectively since they have gained autonomy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

