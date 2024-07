The federal government has resumed the mass trial of persons allegedly involved in terrorism and suspects of other heinous crimes against the Nigerian State.

This is contained in a statement by Michael Abu, Head of Strategic Communication, National Counter Terrorism Centre – Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Abu said the resumption of the trial was in pursuance of the government’s commitment to promoting social justice.

He said the ongoing trial was in line with the International Criminal Justice system and was being administered by the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

He added the Complex Casework Group (CCG) of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and other critical stakeholders were also involved.

According to him, it is being done under the coordination and supervision of the NCTC-ONSA.

Mr Abu said that more than 300 suspects were on trial, and five reputable judges manned the five courts and chambers set up for speedy justice administration.

He said that the trial involved multiple stakeholders, CCG prosecutors, and defence counsel from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON).

“Before now, more than 800 case files had been reviewed, and charges were drafted for efficient prosecution in order to ensure that justice is appropriately served.

“Between 2017 and 2018, the trials so far resulted in 163 convictions, 882 discharges and 5 acquittals.

“Suspects that are inculpable are being deradicalised, engaged in profitable ventures, and efforts to reintegrate them are being sustained.

“The NCTC-ONSA is working assiduously with relevant authorities in fulfilling its mandates and to boosting efforts of the incumbent administration towards realising good governance and a just society,” he said.

(NAN)

