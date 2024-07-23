A professor, Carol Arinze-Umobi, has finally assumed office as the new acting vice-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The university’s Governing Council announced Mrs Arinze-Umobi’s appointment on Saturday.

The council earlier announced the sack of the then acting vice-chancellor, Joseph Ikechebelu, who was reportedly appointed in early June to replace Charles Esimone, whose tenure expired on 3 June.

There was, however, some confusion over the issue, with the university’s Acting Registrar, Samuel Ufor, dismissing the sack of Mr Ikechebelu and insisting that he remained the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

Takeover

Mrs Arinze-Umobi assumed office as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution on Monday.

Activities marking her assumption of duty were broadcast live on the institution’s official Facebook page.

Mr Ikechebelu, a professor and the immediate past acting vice-chancellor, handed over to Mrs Arinze-Umobi during a brief ceremony.

University speaks

The university’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Ojukwu, while speaking to reporters after the handover ceremony, said Mrs Arinze-Umobi will act for a “non-renewable” term of six months.

Mr Ojukwu stressed that the new acting vice-chancellor will not participate in the contest for a substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

“She is going to remain in office until the process of appointing a substantive vice-chancellor is concluded.

“Our estimation, based on the previous calendar, is that between four and five months, the process would have been concluded,” he said.

The spokesperson said Mr Ikechebelu had reverted to his former position as the deputy vice-chancellor of administration.

Mr Ojukwu said the university governing council will soon advertise the position of vice-chancellor for interested aspirants to apply.

He said Mr Ikechebelu was qualified to apply for the position.

Background

On Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the university’s Governing Council announced the sack of Mr Ikechebelu, as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

The sack was announced through a letter which the pro-Chancellor and council chairperson, Greg Mbadiwe, signed.

Mr Mbadiwe, in the letter, also announced the appointment of Mrs Arinze-Umobi, as the new acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

Mrs Arinze-Umobi was to take over on Monday, 22 July, according to the letter.

No reason was given for the sack of Mr Ikechebelu.

But things took a new twist after the university registrar, Mr Ufor, dismissed the sack of the acting vice-chancellor.

In a statement later on Saturday, Mr Ufor claimed the governing council meeting ended in stalemate and that the internal members objected to the letter for not being sanctioned by the Senate.

The registrar explained that the objection was because the Senate was yet to hold its meeting scheduled for Wednesday 24 July, and could not have authored the letter.

But when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the university spokesperson, Mr Ojukwu, refuted claims by the institution’s registrar.

Mr Ojukwu argued that Mr Ikechebelu was never appointed acting vice-chancellor and that the then vice-chancellor only handed over to him to “be overseeing the university” pending ratification by the institution’s governing council in line with directives by the federal government.

The spokesperson explained that Mr Ikechebelu was not ratified as acting vice-chancellor because he had indicated an interest in contesting the vice-chancellorship position.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES obtained two letters signed by NUC Executive Secretary Chris Maiyaki, confirming Mr Ojukwu’s position.

For instance, in the letter which was dated 28 May, the NUC Executive Secretary, Mr Maiyaki, asked outgoing vice-chancellors to “nominate through the recommendation of their Senates, a deputy vice-chancellor who will oversee the office of the vice-chancellor in a temporary capacity.”

