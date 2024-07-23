Imo East senator Francis Onyewuch has dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Oyewuchi’s defection was announced via a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Tuesday.
He also cited the bickering among party leaders as another reason for his exit.
|
Mr Oyewuchi pledged to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu in achieving its campaign promises.
After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio congratulated Mr Oyewuchi for his decision to join, and led him to the section where members of the ruling party sit in the chamber.
Before his election to the Senate, Mr Oyewuchi was a member of the House of Representatives. He represented the Owerri-Municipal/Owerri-North/West-Federal Constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
With the senator’s defection, the number of APC senators has risen to 61 while the opposition, comprising PDP, SDP, LP, and APGA, has a total of 48 members.
The lone YPP senator, Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South), has since dumped the party to join the APC, reducing the number of opposition parties from six to five.
The LP now has six members, PDP 37, NNPP and SDP two members each and APGA one.
Earlier today, a member of the House of Representatives, xSalman Idris, from Kogi State, had defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the APC.
