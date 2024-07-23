The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has apologised to Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, for comparing her conduct in the Senate to that of a nightclub.

During the plenary last Thursday, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan commented on a motion without the permission of the senate president, an action which contravened the Senate standing order.

Mr Akpabio, in his attempt to correct Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the misconduct, told her to follow the rules and that the Senate is not a nightclub where anybody can talk anyhow.

Apart from Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senate president, in another plenary session last week, also attempted to silence Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT) in a motion seeking to provide basic amenities for fire victims in Karu market, Abuja.

Social media handlers have since criticised the senate president for the action, describing him with different insulting names.

A women’s group, Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW), also criticised Mr Akpabio for mistreating female senators.

The group said Mr Akpabio’s behaviour toward the female senators was not only insulting but also portrayed gender inequality and an attempt to silence female voices in the political space.

Responding to the incidents, Mr Akpabio said he did not intentionally degrade the female senators as being circulated on social media.

The senate president noted that he and his wife had received insulting messages from Nigerians due to the issue.

“I will not intentionally denigrate any woman, and I always pray that God will uplift women,” he said.

“Distinguished Senator Natasaha, I want to apologise to you.

“The interest shown in the social media shows that we have enemies. I felt I should tender a public apology to you. I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward.

“Social media handlers should practice with decorum. We won’t, out of anger, regulate social media.”

‘I’ve only one wife’

Mr Akpabio also debunked social media posts indicating that he has concubines.

He explained that he has only one wife and that she is enough for him.

“I have only one wife, and she is enough for me,” he said.

