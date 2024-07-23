A group, Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW), has criticised the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for his mistreatment of female senators.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by 20 of its members, referenced an instance where Mr Akpabio compared the conduct of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) in the Senate to behaviour suited to ‘a nightclub.’

It also recalled his attempt to silence Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT) in a motion seeking to provide basic amenities for fire victims in Karu market, Abuja.

The statement was signed by Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, Aisha Waziri, Amina Salihu, Asmau Joda, Ene Ede, Ene Orgah, Fatima Akilu and Ier Jonathan-Ichaver.

Other signatories are Kadaria Ahmed, Larai Ocheja Amusan, Mairo Mandara, Maryam Lemu, Maryam Uwais, Nguyan Feese, Rekiya Abaji, Sa’ida Sa’ad, Saudatu Mahdi, Ummahani Amin, Zainab Salihijo and Zaynab Musa.

VIEW is a North-central, North-east and North-west Nigeria coalition committed to fostering equitable, inclusive, and just societies for women across the nation.

The group said Mr Akpabio’s behaviour toward the female senators is insultive and portrayed gender inequality and an attempt to silence female voices in the political space.

“In a disheartening display of disrespect and gender bias, the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio, recently demeaned Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by comparing her conduct in the Senate to behaviour suited to ‘a nightclub’.

“This is not the first instance of such behaviour from Senator Akpabio; he recently silenced Senator Ireti Kingibe in a similarly dismissive manner, underscoring a troubling pattern.

“Senator Akpabio’s remarks go beyond an isolated insult; they symbolise the maintenance of gender hierarchies and the silencing of female voices in critical political spaces,” it said.

Sexist

VIEW said comparing the conduct of a female senator to a nightclub behaviour is sexist, bullying and attempts to trivialise women’s contribution.

“Comparing a female senator’s parliamentary conduct to nightclub behaviour is both sexist and an explicit attempt to bully and trivialise her contributions, diminishing her standing as a legitimate political actor. Such comments from the Senate President undermine the integrity of the Senate and contribute to a culture where women are undervalued and disrespected,” the group said.

“In a functioning democracy, especially a nascent one like Nigeria’s, every voice must be respected, regardless of gender. Dismissing female leaders with misogynistic comments undermines robust debate and diverse perspectives, which are crucial for effective policy making. Such attitudes reinforce harmful stereotypes, discourage women’s political participation, and perpetuate a male-dominated landscape. This is particularly detrimental for regions like northern Nigeria, where women face even more significant barriers to public office.

“Indeed, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged successful in a challenging electoral process to become the undisputed representative of her people in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The exclusion or undermining of voices like hers can lead to governance that overlooks the needs and experiences of at least 50% of the population, reducing the overall quality and responsiveness of political decision-making.

“The contribution of the female voice in governance is not just a matter of fairness; it is a democratic imperative. Senator Akpabio’s censure of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must be addressed seriously. This is a call to action for the Senate to uphold norms of respect and equity and to hold itself accountable. Only then can governance be truly representative and democracy genuinely participatory, fostering a society that values equity, inclusion, and diversity across all dimensions.”

Demand

The group demanded immediate retraction of Mr Akpabio’s statements.

“We require immediate redress. We pray that Senate President Akpabio will embody the true spirit of “God’s will” by showing the grace and integrity required to ensure that all senators are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve,” it said.

VIEW commended other individuals and groups who condemned Mr Akpabio’s conduct, saying their interventions on the matter were geared towards ensuring redress and a culture of ethical behaviour in public life.

