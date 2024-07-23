A member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Salman Idris, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Idris, who represents Ijumu/Kabba-Bunu Federal Constituency of Kogi State, announced his defection in a letter read on the floor of the House on Tuesday by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

In the letter, the lawmaker cited a crisis in the ADC leadership at the national level as his reason for leaving the party, adding that the decision to move to the APC followed extensive consultations with his constituents.

A point of order was raised on the minority bench by Ali Isa, who cited section 68 of the Constitution and argued that Mr Idris’ seat should be declared vacant in line with the provision of section 68.

Mr Isa, the minority whip, urged the speaker not to set a bad precedence that could affect other APC members who may be interested in joining other parties.

However, the point of order was dismissed by Mr Tajudeen, who said he would gladly welcome the resignation letter of Mr Isa.

Mr Isa is one of the lawmakers elected on the platform of the ADC into the House. The other is Leke Abejide, also from Kogi State.

