President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the N70,000 new National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly for consideration.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter containing details of the minimum wage during the plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, President Tinubu asked members of the upper chamber to consider the bill expeditiously.

The bill seeks to legalise the N70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

President Tinubu and the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) met last Wednesday at the State House and agreed on the new minimum wage.

While the government reviewed its offer from N62,000 to N70,000, the labour leaders led by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, brought their demand down from N250,000, which they had earlier proposed at the last meeting of the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage.

The labour leaders have since accepted the new wage.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

