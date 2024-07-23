President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the N70,000 new National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly for consideration.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter containing details of the minimum wage during the plenary on Tuesday.
In the letter, President Tinubu asked members of the upper chamber to consider the bill expeditiously.
The bill seeks to legalise the N70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.
President Tinubu and the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) met last Wednesday at the State House and agreed on the new minimum wage.
While the government reviewed its offer from N62,000 to N70,000, the labour leaders led by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, brought their demand down from N250,000, which they had earlier proposed at the last meeting of the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage.
The labour leaders have since accepted the new wage.
