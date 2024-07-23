A lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has called on the federal government to proactively support citizens facing distress resulting from societal and economic hardships as part of broader measures to discourage suicide attempts in the country.

Mr Adeyanju spoke with PREMIUM TIMES over the phone on Friday in the aftermath of his successful efforts to secure the release of Shuaibu Yushau, widely reported to have recently attempted suicide in Abuja.

The police arrested Mr Yishau on 8 July after he threatened to jump down from a 120-foot-high mast belonging to ASO Radio in the Katampe area of Abuja.

It reportedly took four hours of persuasion by people around, including police officers and social welfare officers of the FCT Administration, for him to give up the suicide mission and climb down from the mast.

He was said to have been arrested and taken for a medical check-up to ascertain his mental fitness after he descended from the mast.

In the note he wrote and left on the ground before climbing the mast, Mr Yushau made various demands, which, he said, would alleviate the hardship in the country.

His demands include restoring fuel subsidies and declaring an emergency in some northern states facing insecurity.

Speaking with our reporter, bearing Mr Yishau’s case in mind, Mr Adeyanju said, “There are numerous psycho-social challenges that many Nigerians face, whether acknowledged or not. Economic, social, and societal issues often lead to depression, which people may be reluctant to admit. It is the government’s duty to support them.”

The lawyer said Mr Yushau abandoned his education at the College of Education to work as a bricklayer.

Describing him as a victim of societal pressures, Mr Adeyanju said, “We need to come together to create opportunities where Nigerians can thrive. I also call on fellow citizens to assist him.”

He commended the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Benneth Igweh and the Social Welfare and Social Development Service (SDS) of the FCTA for their guidance and counselling.

He noted that he and Mr Igweh had provided financial support to Mr Yushau to help him start a business in the city centre.

He also hinted that another Nigerian offered to support Mr Yishau in returning to school and completing his education.

Many Nigerians have faced increasingly deteriorating hardship amid escalating food prices and skyrocketing inflation in the last one year.

Backing for criminalisation of attempted suicide

Mr Adeyanju, an activist who has been part of major anti-government protests, also broke with the popular views against the criminalisation of attempted suicide.

He said the law was designed to protect human life.

“I support this law because it aims to safeguard human life,” he added.

Both the Penal Code, applicable in the North, and the Criminal Code Act, used in the South, criminalise an attempted suicide as a misdemeanour.

An FCTA official said in the wake of Mr Yishau’s suicide attempt that he could face up to one year in jail if prosecuted successfully, citing section 231 of the Penal Code, which is applicable in northern Nigeria.

Describing life as a precious gift, Mr Adeyanju said, “Life is invaluable, and no one has the right to end it due to frustration or societal challenges. You are not the giver of life; one cannot simply decide to end it.”

He distinguished attempted suicide from protests. He said protests cannot be criminalised because they are citizens’ fundamental rights and legitimate means of expressing grievances.

Police confirm Yushau’s release

The FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed Yushau’s release in a statement on X on Friday, acknowledging Mr Adeyanju’s role in securing his release on bail.

She stated that Mr Yushau’s release followed a mental assessment by the FCTA Social Development Services (SDS).

“The assessment indicated that Mr Yushau is mentally stable; however, symptoms of anxiety, persistent worry, and fear were observed during his evaluation,” Mrs Adeh said.

She added that the SDS recommended Mr Yushau report weekly to their office for ongoing psycho-social care and support, which contributed to his release on bail.

“On Thursday, 18 July, 2024, the FCT Police Command released Alhaji Yushau Shuaibu on bail to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

“Yushau, who was arrested for climbing the Aso Radio mast, was referred to the FCTA SDS for a mental assessment. While the assessment confirmed he is mentally stable, symptoms of anxiety and persistent worry were noted. The SDS recommended further psycho-social support, leading to his bail release,” she stated.

