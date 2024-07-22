The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Monday, affirmed the conviction of the dethroned traditional ruler of Shangisha in Magodo, Mutiu Ogundare, for faking his own abduction.

The court, however, reduced Mr Ogundare’s sentence to 12 years from the 15 years initially handed down by the lower court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High in Ikeja had on 27 September 2022 sentenced the convict to 15 years imprisonment.

Mr Ogundare was charged alongside his wife, Abolanle and his brother, Opeyemi Mohammed.

They were arraigned on three counts of breach of peace and fake abduction, preferred against them by the Lagos State Government.

The lower court had discharged and acquitted Mr Ogundare’s wife, Abolanle, saying that she had no link to the crime.

The court, however, found Mr Ogundare and Mr Mohammed guilty as charged.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Mr Ogundare approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the lower court.

When the case was called on Monday, the lead Justice, Peter Bassi, upheld the judgment of the lower court in counts one and two and overturned count three.

The other justices on the panel were Justice Bayero and Justice Folashade Ojo, who agreed with the judgment of the lead justice.

Mr Bassi said that Mr Ogundare’s appeal succeeded in part and reduced his sentence to 12 years.

The court held that the appellant would serve 10 years imprisonment for count one and two years for count two.

On the third count, the court upturned the sentence of the lower court, in respect of false representation to release a kidnapped person.

The convict was first remanded on 16 July 2017 in Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ogba Magistrates’ Court for alleged fake abduction.

The state had stated that the convicts committed the offences on 5 July 2017, along Centre for Management Development Road, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area.

The state said that Mr Ogundare staged the kidnap to blackmail the state government.

