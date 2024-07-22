The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who sat the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their original result slips.
According to a statement signed by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the result slips can only be printed from approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres starting from Monday, 22 July 22.
The examination body, however, warned candidates to avoid printing their result slips from cybercafes or other internet-enabled platforms, saying this could expose them to fraudulent activities such as attempted score inflation.
The statement reads in part: “Please note that result slips cannot be printed from cybercafes or other internet-enabled platforms. Candidates are strongly advised to follow approved channels for printing and avoid falling victim to fraudulent activities, such as attempted score inflation, perpetrated by individuals seeking to exploit this process.”
|
JAMB further noted that the printed result slips capture the candidate’s photograph and advanced security features and “also serve as a secure and verifiable record of their results.”
“It is important to note that candidates’ scores were previously released via the Board’s sort code, so this physical copy serves as a secure and verifiable record of their results.”
READ ALSO: Admission: Seven Nigerian institutions win N750 million JAMB prize for compliance
Background
The 2024 UTME was held between 29 April and 12 May, with over 1.6 million candidates registered to sit the exam. The examination was conducted in approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.
The results for the candidates have since been released via text messages to their mobile phones used for the registration, and the new update, according to JAMB, is for further authentication and record-keeping purposes.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999