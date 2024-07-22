President Bola Tinubu congratulated on Monday Afam Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on his election as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president.
In a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Mr Tinubu congratulated all the newly-elected officers of the NBA and members of the association on the successful conduct of the elections.
Mr Tinubu commended the outgoing NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, also a SAN, on his stewardship of Nigeria’s foremost legal association.
He assured the upcoming leadership of the NBA of his administration’s support towards addressing challenges affecting the association and the legal profession.
The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Mr Osigwe won the NBA election held on Saturday.
Mr Osigwe, whose legal career spans 25 years since he was called to the Bar in 1999, is set to become the 32nd NBA president when Maikyau completes his two-year tenure in August.
Mr Osigwe, a former General Secretary of the NBA from 2014 to 2016, secured 20,435 votes, more than half of the total ballots cast for the presidential position, defeating his two rivals.
(NAN)
