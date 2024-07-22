Nigerian senators began last week by mourning the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Ekene Adams, who passed away on Tuesday morning.

The two chambers of the National Assembly suspended sittings on that day in honour of the deceased lawmaker, which was in line with the tradition of the federal legislature.

Mr Adams represented the Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State and served as Chairman of the House Committee on Sports.

Ndume removed as Chief Whip

Upon resumption of plenary on Wednesday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter from Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Basiru Ajibola, the party’s secretary.

In the letter, the APC leaders referenced an interview in which Ali Ndume, the Senate chief whip, criticised the Bola Tinubu administration and asked that he (Ndume) be relieved of his position.

The party also recommended that Mr Ndume be replaced by Tahir Monguno (Borno North).

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio put the APC’s request to the vote, and many senators voted in support.

Apart from his removal as chief whip, Mr Ndume also lost his position as the deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The senate president then directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to walk Mr Mongonu to the seat of the senate whip on the front row.

Meanwhile, Mr Ndume has since reacted to his removal as the senate whip, saying he stands by everything he said in the interview.

Ningi bounces back as Akpabio reshuffles committees

Meanwhile, one of the fallouts of Mr Ndume’s removal was a minor reshuffle of the leadership of some standing committees.

Mr Monguno, who chaired the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, replaced Mr Ndume as deputy chairman of the appropriations committee.

Adeniyi Adegbonire (APC, Ondo Central) replaced the new chief whip in the committee.

Mr Adegbonire, the only senior advocate of Nigeria in the 10th Senate, is to be deputised by Anthony Ane (APC, Ebonyi)

Mr Ndume was redeployed to chair the Senate Committee on Tourism, though he rejected the position in a subsequent media interview.

Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North) was announced as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation.

Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), who returned from suspension last month, was reinstated as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Population. At the same time, Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South) was named the Senate Committee on Agricultural Institutions chairman.

Mr Akpabio also announced Musa Mustapha (APC, Yobe East) as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock Development, a new ministry created by the federal government.

Tinubu’s request to increase 2024 budget

During the week, President Bola Tinubu requested the National Assembly to amend the 2024 Appropriation with an increase of N6.2 trillion.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Wednesday.

Mr Tinubu requested that the capital profile of the budget be raised by N3.2 trillion and the recurrent expenditure by N3 trillion. This will increase the total budget to N34.9 trillion.

The President explained that the funds would be sourced from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

Mr Tinubu also requested that the Finance Act 2023 be amended to impose and charge windfall tax on banks and to provide for tax administration and other related matters.

The Senate referred the President’s request to the appropriation committee for further legislative action and sent the Finance Act to the finance committee.

No to South-south Development Commission

On Thursday, the Senate suspended a bill seeking to establish the South-south Development Commission (SSDC).

The bill was sponsored by Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River South) and scheduled for second reading.

It was presented by Benson Agadaga (PDP, Bayelsa East) on behalf of Mr Ekpeyong during the plenary.

The lawmakers voted against the bill on the ground that it would duplicate the functions of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Bill to reform Nigerian insurance industry scales second reading

The Senate passed for second reading a bill seeking to reform and regulate policies of the insurance sector.

The bill was passed during the plenary on Thursday after many senators supported it when the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided, put it to vote.

After that, the deputy senate president referred it to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

Mr Barau directed the committee to report to the Senate in one month.

After Supreme Court ruling, Senate ponders LG elections

A bill seeking to establish a Local Government Independent Electoral Commission scaled first reading at the upper legislative chamber.

The bill, sponsored by Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), was passed during the plenary after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, introduced it.

The proposed law seeks to establish a National Independent Local Government Electoral Commission (NILGEC) responsible for conducting elections to the office of the Local Government Chairman and Councillors and any other matter thereof to do with local government as a third tier of government.

It came a few days after the Supreme Court made a landmark judgement granting financial autonomy to local governments in the country.

CBN targets $1trn

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, is projecting that the recapitalisation of banks would help make Nigeria a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Mr Cardoso said this on Friday while reviewing the bank’s performance for the first half-year before the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

He said the recapitalisation would strengthen the banks’ financial capacity and stability.

“The ongoing recapitalisation efforts in the banking sector are focused on enhancing financial stability and driving progress toward reaching a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” he said.

Mr Cardoso reaffirmed the CBN’s commitment to stabilising the economy, restoring confidence in financial markets, and establishing a sustainable growth foundation.

