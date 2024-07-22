There is confusion at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, after the university management dismissed the sack of its vice-chancellor, Joseph Ikechebelu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the university’s Governing Council, on Saturday, announced the sack of Mr Ikechebelu, a professor, as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

The sack was announced through a letter signed by the pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the council, Gregory Mbadiwe.

Mr Mbadiwe, in the letter, also announced the appointment of Carol Arinze-Umobi, a female professor, as a new acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

No reason was given for the sack of Mr Ikechebelu, who was reportedly appointed into the position in early June to replace Charles Esimone, a professor whose tenure expired on 3 June.

University reacts

However, the university management dismissed the sack of Mr Ikechebelu, as its acting vice-chancellor.

In a statement later on Saturday, the university’s Acting Registrar, Samuel Ufor, said contrary to reports, the meeting of the governing council members ended in a stalemate.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Ufor said although Mr Mbadiwe claimed the letter emanated from the University Senate and was signed by 24 of its members, internal members of the council objected to the letter.

He explained that the internal council members objected to the letter because the Senate was yet to hold its meeting as of Saturday and could not have authored the letter.

The registrar pointed out that the Senate meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, 24 July.

“The controversy that emanated from the purported letter resulted in the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the council and external members of the council walking out of the meeting,” he said.

“The meeting, thus, ended without a decision and status quo ante retained,” Mr Ufor stated.

‘Why sack of Ikechebelu stands’

When contacted on Sunday afternoon, the university spokesperson, Emmanuel Ojukwu, refuted claims by the institution’s registrar.

Mr Ojukwu argued that Mr Ikechebelu was never appointed acting vice-chancellor of the university.

The spokesperson recalled that the Nigerian government asked vice-chancellors of all federal universities to hand over to the most senior deputy vice-chancellor upon expiration of their tenures pending election of substantive vice-chancellors in the institutions.

He said like other universities, the then vice-chancellor handed over to Mr Ikechebelu to “be overseeing the university” pending ratification by the institution’s governing council, given that he (Ikechebelu) was the only deputy vice-chancellor in the institution.

Mr Ojukwu said the federal government subsequently, appointed some individuals as members of the university’s governing council, which was not in existence before in the institution.

He said the council met last Saturday and appointed Mr Arinze-Umobi as the acting vice-chancellor rather than “ratifying” Mr Ikechebelu as the acting vice-chancellor.

The spokesperson explained that Mr Ikechebelu was not ratified as acting vice-chancellor because he had indicated interest in contesting the vice-chancellorship position.

He said the council agreed with the Academic Staff Union of Universities which had written to them stating that it would be unfair to confirm Mr Ikechebelu as acting vice-chancellor even as an aspirant for the same position.

“This is because he (Ikechebelu) will have an advantage over other contestants,” Mr Ojukwu said.

“The council explained that they did not appoint him in order to allow a level playing ground for vice-chancellorship election.”

The spokesperson also refuted claims that internal members objected to the council’s letter, explaining that some members of the council who had served in the 9th Senate only contended to be part of the 10th Senate despite ongoing litigation against it.

‘Registrar’s statements can’t represent the university’s position’

Mr Ojukwu said it was unfortunate that some persons had decided to blackmail the governing council because of an unfavourable decision.

The spokesperson argued that statements issued by the registrar cannot represent the position of the university.

“The reason is that the registrar is the secretary of the senate and secretary to the council. So, on whose authority has he written? This is partisanship,” he said.

What the federal govt said

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the National University Commission (NUC)’s letter directing vice-chancellors of federal universities who were rounding up their tenures to hand over to the next most senior deputy vice-chancellors in their institutions.

The letter, dated 27 May, was signed by NUC Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki.

In another letter dated 28 May, Mr Maiyaki, specifically reminded the vice-chancellors to “nominate through the recommendation of their Senates, a deputy vice-chancellor who will oversee the office of the vice-chancellor in a temporary capacity.”

Continuing, he said: “Governing Councils, after their inauguration, will appoint an acting vice-chancellor for a period of not less than six months, during which they will commence a process of appointing a substantive vice-chancellor.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

