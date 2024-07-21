The tussle for the Kano emirship raged on last week as the two men fighting over the stool, Aminu Bayero and Lamido Sanusi, made public appearances outside their palaces for the first time since the crisis began.

The reinstated emir, Mr Sanusi, attended the state government’s distribution of fertilisers to small-holder farmers at the Government House on Thursday. In contrast, the deposed Mr Ado-Bayero participated on Saturday in the annual closing prayer for peace and stability organised by the Tijjaniyya Muslim leaders at Isyaku Rabiu’s residence in Goron Dutse.

Mr Sanusi’s motorcade passed through the Kofar Nassarawa area, where the mini palace where Mr Bayero is staying is located. He attended the event at the Government House hosted by Governor Abba Yusuf. Residents greeted him as he passed through the area.

On Saturday, Mr Bayero left his mini palace residence. He rode in a motorcade through Audu Bako Way, Central Hotel, Club Road roundabout, Murtala Mohammed Way, Triumph Newspaper’s former office, Gwammaja and Mambayya House to the venue of the event at Goron Dutse.

After the event, the deposed emir returned to the mini palace using a different route: the Aminu Kano Way (Kofar Gadon Kaya), BUK Road, and Kofar Nassarawa flyover.

A video captured the movement of the deposed emir with residents and supporters giving him a rousing welcome at the venue of the event and lining his route to and from the event. Mr Bayero was provided security cover by palace guards and federal security agents.

The development caused a stir, with residents and supporters commenting.

“It’s today that I came to understand the situation in the emirship tussle,” a resident, Lawal Garba, said. “I never thought it would reach this level. When I saw the movement of Aminu Ado-Bayero in the Gwammaja area, I had to park my motorcycle to watch the people’s enthusiasm.”

Other residents who witnessed the movement narrated how it caused gridlock along the routes the deposed emir’s motorcade passed through.

The crisis

The state government reinstated Mr Sanusi on 24 May, a day after Mr Bayero was removed.

Mr Bayero is challenging his removal at the Federal High Court, which ordered the parties involved in the crisis to maintain the status quo until the Court of Appeal ruled on a challenge of the court’s jurisdiction over the matter.

Meanwhile, the state High Court has ordered Mr Bayero and the others removed as emirs of Gaya, Karaye, Rano, and Bichi to stop parading themselves as emir.

Governor Yusuf had on 23 May assented to a law scrapping the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 that allowed former governor Abdullahi Ganduje to create the emirates of Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Bichi.

The governor last week restored Gaya, Karaye and Rano as second-class emirates and appointed emirs for them.

