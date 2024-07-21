The Nigerian Army says its troops have successfully dislodged and destroyed a terrorist camp belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The army posted on its official X-handle on Saturday that the operation was conducted early in the day in the Ezere Forest of Umuawa Aku, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo.

It said the operation, which also extended into Akawa Nnneato and Lomara communities in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia, resulted in the capture of a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and other assorted items.

It said the troops acting on actionable intelligence regarding the harassment and intimidation of local residents by the terrorist elements, swiftly mobilised to neutralise the threat.

According to the post, troops, on arrival, engaged the terrorists in a fierce shootout, dislodging them from their camp.

It added that the troops exploited their success and gave the fleeing terrorists a hot pursuit, compelling them to abandon a significant cache of arms.

These, it said, include one GPMG, assorted rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles, and two communication radios.

“The operation underscores the Nigerian army’s undeterred commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

“Troops will be decisive in dismantling any threat to ensure the safety of the communities.

“This significant operation serves as a testament to the army’s dedication to protecting civilians and combating terrorism.

“The successful operation has not only served to disrupt the activities of the terrorist group but also sends a strong message on the army’s resolve to restore and maintain order in the affected areas,” it said.

(NAN)

