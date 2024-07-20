The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and the leadership of the lower chamber visited the Dangote Refinery Complex in Lagos on Saturday.

Mr Tajudeen toured the complex alongside the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu; House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere; Chief Whip, Bello Kumo; Deputy House Leader, Abdullahi Halims; and Deputy Whip, Adewumi Onanuga.

Others on the entourage are the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda; Minority Whip, Ali Isa; Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki; and Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi.

Chairmen of relevant committees of the House on oil and gas were also on the entourage.

In a statement by the speaker’s spokesperson, Musa Krishi, on Saturday, the visit aimed to allow the leadership to familiarise themselves with the 650,000 barrels per day refinery.

This trip comes amid the ongoing impasse between the regulatory authorities and the Dangote Group.

Impasse between FG and Dangote Group

The federal government and the Dangote Group have been going through what many have described as a “cold relationship” concerning the refinery.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The Dangote Group has been making allegations of sabotage by some International Oil Companies (IOCs) against the refinery.

Last month, the Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, accused IOCs in Nigeria of doing everything to frustrate the survival of Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals.

Mr Edwin accused the IOCs of refusing to make crude oil available to domestic refiners, an action that would frustrate the multi-billion-dollar refinery.

In a surprise move, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), an agency of the federal government, not only refuted the claim but described the refinery as “producing low-quality product.”

The NMDPRA Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, while speaking with journalists at the State House, said the government is concerned about the possibility of a total monopoly by the Dangote Group.

On Wednesday, the House resolved to set up a special committee to look into the impasse between the regulatory authority and Dangote Refinery following a motion on the floor of the House.

Scheduled visit

Mr Krishi said the visit was initially scheduled for June; however, the leadership of the House had other engagements, therefore, the trip was rescheduled to 20 July.

“The familiarisation visit, which was on the invitation of the Dangote Group, was initially planned to jointly take place with the leadership of the Senate on 3 June 2024. However, the leadership of the National Assembly had to put the visit on hold to meet with the leadership of the organised labour on the strike it embarked on at the time.

“The Senate leadership has since embarked on the visit separately, while the House leadership slated 20 July for its own,” he said.

Keep the communication lines opened, Tajudeen tells Dangote

Speaking during the tour, Mr Tajudeen said the visit is in line with the legislative agenda of the House to provide an enabling environment for business by removing obstacles.

He said the tour would give the lawmakers insight into the challenges facing the sector.

“The purpose of this visit is to provide the House leadership and the relevant oil and gas committees with an in-depth understanding of the nature, scope, and activities of the Dangote Refinery. This initiative aligns with our legislative agenda, which aims to support the president’s Renewed Hope agenda, focusing on economic transformation, growth, and development.

“This familiarisation tour underscores our commitment to engaging with and supporting critical sectors that drive our economy. Also, this visit provides valuable insights that will inform our legislative measures and decisions.

“We remain dedicated to fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and development, ensuring that our legislative actions align with the broader goals of national progress as articulated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” the speaker said.

The speaker also urged the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to maintain a line of communication with the House.

“Together, we can drive Nigeria forward, harnessing the full potential of our resources and talents. I look forward to continued collaboration and a prosperous future for our great nation,” Mr Tajudeen said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

