Attending the 8th Interdisciplinary Corruption Network in Lisbon, Portugal, was a fantastic, deeply enriching and eye-opening experience that expanded my knowledge in the field.

The ICRN is a network of corruption researchers from different disciplinary, national, and cultural backgrounds. The network believes that exchange and collaboration are paramount to fostering the understanding of the complex and socially harmful phenomenon of corruption.

The ICRN Forum is a dynamic gathering of international early career researchers from diverse disciplines, including but not limited to anthropology, economics, history, law, political science, psychology, and sociology.

The event is tailored to early-career researchers and practitioners studying corruption and anti-corruption. It also aims to promote discussion on various corruption-related topics, anti-corruption and integrity in a safe and collaborative environment where diverse perspectives are respected and constructive dialogue is encouraged.

As a participant and perhaps the only representative from a media organisation in Nigeria, I had the privilege to explain how we identify, investigate, and publish corruption stories, particularly those related to government agencies and officials, to a foreign audience.

Another privilege I had was to share the story of our media organisation’s resilience in the face of challenges. Despite political pressure, limited resources, and the risk of support extraction, we have managed to thrive without compromising on ethics. I believe our journey would inspire and motivate the researchers and academics in their work.

Listening to researchers’ struggles to understand corruption and how it works was mind-opening. I learnt about the outcomes of specific research projects and ongoing work, such as how primary school attendance by children can impact their disposition to corruption in adulthood. I am eager to see how these findings will contribute to our collective understanding of corruption.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Though speakers at the event cannot be named or quoted, there were notable lessons. Sessions included social challenges in tackling corruption, moral attitudes and behaviours of public agents, anti-corruption in action: challenges and developments, and bridging the gap: how media organisations can report on corruption while building revenue sustainability for thriving societies.

Others are Corruption, risk factors, and financial strategies; Contextualising corruption and anti-corruption efforts, comparative and case studies; Behavioural and social dynamics of corruption: theories and implications; Unravelling legal and institutional anti-corruption mechanisms, among others.

Below is a recap of lessons learnt at the 8th ICRN Forum, held on 27-29 June at the University of Lisbon, Portugal.

Raising sustainable income

Some participants suggested that paywalls on news websites may flop and be unsuccessful as some media organisations lost their readership strength after introducing paywalls on their websites.

Recommendations were geared towards subscriptions. Participants suggested that the subscription package be as attractive as possible so readers can renew it.

Journalism funding is a source of concern for media organisations globally. Media organisations are to be creative in raising funding. Educating citizens and keeping them informed on the value of good journalism is important and would help boost financial support from the public.

Quality of news, information

At the forum, researchers identified that these are very interesting times as almost everyone is a ‘reporter’, filling social media with misinformation, unconfirmed reports, and exaggerated or under-reported news.

Participants encouraged journalists to rise to the challenge of getting quality and factual information out. More than ever, journalists need to speak with experts to get informed opinions on matters of concern to help them get rich and outstanding reports to the public.

Data from the government and private organisations is another interesting source of news reporting and should be explored by journalists. The same goes for research findings.

“Get quality content from researchers, from people who know what you are saying. Our competitors are the blogs. Everyone on the internet is a reporter. We have more work to do.”

In-house cleaning

Participants also urged journalists to ensure their in-house ethics, staff and books are cleaned up and eliminated from corruption. The admonition was that journalists should not leave their ‘house’ unattended as they try to rid society of corruption.

“You must care about financial reporting. Check that you are fine as a journalist. Be accountable.”

Corruption would thrive anywhere the judicial system is weak

Corruption is not an ‘African’ problem and will thrive anywhere to the level where the judiciary system is weak. Corruption would happen in Africa or any part of the world with a weak judicial system. I learnt that some national corruption cases in Portugal have lasted 10-15 years because their judicial system is weak.

Grant Corruption

Participants highlighted a fresh worry: grant corruption. They expressed concerns that money is not free and that criteria must always be fulfilled. Participants said journalists should check the terms and conditions of the grants before receiving such funds. They pointed out that some grants stimulate rather than provide genuine support for journalism.

“Whenever money is handed out, there would be criteria to be met, whether government or private. There is never enough money.”

Corruption Reporting

Journalists can make their reports on corruption richer by taking it beyond what happened and adding more interesting facts such as how much corruption took place and what type it was, what the cost of the corruption being reported is, what drove/determined the action, what the effect and impact would be, how it can be controlled in the future.

There was also a “Corruption Walk” In Lisbon to wrap up the event. Discussions during the walk were around the story of Operation “Marquês”, which involved a former prime minister, and some related cases.

The walk was around “Marquês de Pombal” square, then slightly up to “Brancaamp” Street (Heron Castilho, former apartments of Sócrates, former prime minister, and his mother), down with a stop at one of the offices of the Bank of Portugal, and then at “Barata Salgueiro” street, former headquarters of BES (“Espírito Santo” Bank).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

