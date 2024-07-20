The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Funsho Adegboye, has confirmed the killing of a police inspector, Onu Akon in the attack on the Edo governorship candidate of the APC, Monday Okpebholo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen fired at Mr Okpebholo’s convoy on Thursday while leaving the Benin Airport shortly after he and others arrived from Abuja.

Mr Okpebholo was in company of the reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo, Philips Shaibu.

The police commissioner, Mr Adegboye, who stated this while addressing reporters on Friday in Benin, described the incident as unfortunate and preventable.

According to him, if political gladiators and actors played the game by the rules, the event of Thursday would not have happened.

“It is unfortunate we lost him, but it is a very preventable and avoidable issue.

“I want to appeal to all our political gladiators and actors that if we play the game according to the rules, the ugly incident would not have happened.

“I am talking to our political gladiators generally irrespective of party affiliations, including our supporters.

“It is a simple thing, if there is a court case; this has to be pursued to a logical conclusion in the court.

“This will make the job of police simple. Our job is simple if our political gladiators want to make it so.

“The court will direct the bailiff to enforce most judgements.

“It is the duty of the police to protect the bailiff for his safety and the instruction will come from the appropriate quarters,” he said.

The commissioner warned against creating “unnecessary tension”, saying the 21 September governorship election was still far away.

“Like I said, there are laid down rules and regulations to enforce whatever judgement or counter-judgement you have,” he said.

The police, according to him, were the most bereaved because the officer was one of the best in the state.

