The Nigeria Labour Congress has formally accepted the government’s offer of N70,000 minimum wage.

According to a communique signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero, the union made the decision at its emergency National Executive Council meeting on Friday.

Mr Ajaero said the labour union “accepted the president’s offer of N70,000…as the new National Minimum Wage and the 3-yearly tenure for its review.”

The labour union also gave reasons for accepting the government’s offer.

“…this decision, though challenging and far from our initial demand, was made in the spirit of solidarity and sacrifice for Nigerian masses…”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the protracted negotiation between the government and labour over the new minimum wage.

Negotiations commenced last year after the Tinubu administration removed subsidies on petrol, leading to astronimical increases in the prices of goods and services.

Details later…

