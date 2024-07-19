A senator, Ali Ndume, has said he did no wrong in criticising President Bola Tinubu and has no reason to apologise despite his removal as Senate Chief Whip.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio removed Mr Ndume (APC-Borno) as Senate Chief Whip following a letter from Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC’s national chairman.

In the letter, Mr Ganduje referenced an interview Mr Ndume granted in which he criticised the Bola Tinubu administration.

The Borno senator has now responded to his removal and said he stands by all he said in the interview.

In a video posted by Channels Television on Friday, Mr Ndume also traced his history in the APC, saying he is a founding member of the ruling party.

He also rejected a reported redeployment to another committee by the senate president.

“In reaction to what has happened, I reviewed several times from the beginning to the end of the interview I granted. I also shared the interview I granted to friends, elders, and leaders in this country to review and get back to me to tell me whether I have said anything that is not true or that is wrong in that interview, and unanimously, the people I shared with and my conviction too tells me that I did not do anything wrong, I did not say anything wrong and therefore, I want to state that I stand by all my statements in the interview I granted,” he said.

My action patriotic

While describing his action as patriotic, Mr Ndume advised President Tinubu to listen to the cries of Nigerians and immediately address the concerned areas.

“I insist it is unpatriotic to stand by the president in whichever or whatever he does. It is patriotic to speak the truth not only to the president but also to anybody, for that matter. It is unpatriotic not to speak the truth to power or anybody and I still stand by that. In doing so, it is also known that God is always with the person that speaks the truth.

“So, I know that I am not wrong. The people are not wrong by speaking the truth and standing by the truth, and I pray that the president, who is now – I expect that the message has gotten to him – to look at what I have said and take appropriate measures to eliminate the sufferings of the people.

“People are suffering, people are angry, people are not happy. I am happy that yesterday, the president agreed with NLC to increase the salary to N70,000, which is a good move, but it takes more than that because, realistically, that is like a bag of rice, money that will buy a bag of rice or cover the cost of a bag of rice. So, I call on the president to open up and listen to the people.”.

The Borno South senator also insisted that some people prevent well-meaning people from physically discussing the truth with President Tinubu.

“The president, I knew, had infiltrated access to people. If you go to Bourdillon, as I said, you will know from far away whether he is there or not. If you go to his Lagos house in Abuja, if he is in Abuja, on turning, you will know whether the president is there or not. I think he should think about that and get back to it,” he said.

Rejection of new committee

Mr Ndume also rejected his redeployment to chair the Senate Committee on Tourism by the senate president.

He said he rejected the new committee because he has no interest in or experience in tourism.

“And I learnt because nobody wrote to me that I have been given chairman of tourism. I want to state here that I beg to decline or to reject the offer for two reasons or three.

“You must do something that you are interested in. I am not a tourist. I do not have a visa to any country, as I am speaking to you now, because I do not travel a lot. I have never been to China, I have never been to India, I have never been to France. In fact, I have never been to … except America, that I schooled and London, that I used to go. Even that, I cannot remember going to any of these countries in the last 10 years or more. So, I am not interested in accepting the committee on tourism for the reasons I told you.

“I am inexperienced in that. I am not knowledgeable about tourism, so I would remain an ordinary member so that I can learn about tourism and something like that. Besides, I have a committee already that I am contented with, so I want them to note that I am not interested,” he explained.

