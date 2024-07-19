A senator, Ali Ndume, says he did no wrong in criticising President Bola Tinubu and has no reason to apologise despite his removal as Senate Chief Whip.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio removed Mr Adume (APC-Borno) as Senate Chief Whip following a letter from Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC’s national chairman.

In the letter, Mr Ganduje referenced an interview Mr Ndume granted in which he criticised the Bola Tinubu administration.

The Borno senator has now responded to his removal and said he stands by all he said in the interview.

In a video posted by Channels Television on Friday, Mr Ndume also traced his history in the APC, saying he is a founding member of the ruling party.

He also rejected a reported redeloyment to another committee by the senate president.

Details later…

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

