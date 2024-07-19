A senator, Ali Ndume, says he did no wrong in criticising President Bola Tinubu and has no reason to apologise despite his removal as Senate Chief Whip.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio removed Mr Adume (APC-Borno) as Senate Chief Whip following a letter from Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC’s national chairman.
In the letter, Mr Ganduje referenced an interview Mr Ndume granted in which he criticised the Bola Tinubu administration.
The Borno senator has now responded to his removal and said he stands by all he said in the interview.
In a video posted by Channels Television on Friday, Mr Ndume also traced his history in the APC, saying he is a founding member of the ruling party.
He also rejected a reported redeloyment to another committee by the senate president.
Details later…
