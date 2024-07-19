No fewer than 263 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to the troops of Sector I of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Cameroon.
This is contained in a statement issued by Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer of MNJTF in N’djamena, Chad.
He said that the insurgents surrendered between 11 July and 17 July, during the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity II.
“The wave of surrenders began on July 1, when five terrorists surrendered to MNJTF troops in Wulgo, on the Nigeria-Cameroon border.
“Preliminary information indicated these individuals hailed from Tumbuma and Kutumgulla in Marte Local Government Area (LGA), Nigeria.
“On the same day, Malum Kori Bukar, a 50-year-old, escaped from the Jibilaram hideout and surrendered to the troops.
“Additionally, on 11 July, 19 terrorists surrendered in the village of Madaya, extreme North Cameroon, and another 11 surrendered in Wulgo from the Tumbuma hideout in 2 waves.
“On 12 July 2024, 64 individuals surrendered in Bonderi, Cameroon, including 6 adult males, 20 women, and 38 children. Moreso, on 13 July, 27 terrorists surrendered,” he said.
Mr Abdullahi, a lieutenant colonel, said that preliminary investigation revealed that all the surrendered individuals belonged to Nigerian communities.
“Consequently, they were handed over to the troops of Operation HADIN KAI for further action,” he said.
(NAN)
