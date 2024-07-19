No fewer than 263 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to the troops of Sector I of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Cameroon.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer of MNJTF in N’djamena, Chad.

He said that the insurgents surrendered between 11 July and 17 July, during the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity II.

“The wave of surrenders began on July 1, when five terrorists surrendered to MNJTF troops in Wulgo, on the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

“Preliminary information indicated these individuals hailed from Tumbuma and Kutumgulla in Marte Local Government Area (LGA), Nigeria.

“On the same day, Malum Kori Bukar, a 50-year-old, escaped from the Jibilaram hideout and surrendered to the troops.

“Additionally, on 11 July, 19 terrorists surrendered in the village of Madaya, extreme North Cameroon, and another 11 surrendered in Wulgo from the Tumbuma hideout in 2 waves.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“On 12 July 2024, 64 individuals surrendered in Bonderi, Cameroon, including 6 adult males, 20 women, and 38 children. Moreso, on 13 July, 27 terrorists surrendered,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi, a lieutenant colonel, said that preliminary investigation revealed that all the surrendered individuals belonged to Nigerian communities.

“Consequently, they were handed over to the troops of Operation HADIN KAI for further action,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

