One person has been confirmed dead in a lone accident that occurred on the campus of the University of Ilorin on Thursday, an official has said.

The university’s spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, in a statement, said the motor accident involved 10 passengers.

Mr Akogun, however, neither gave details about the accident nor the details of the deceased person in the unfortunate incident.

“The lone accident involved a commercial bus conveying 10 passengers going out of the campus,” Mr Akogun said.

“As soon as it occurred, the University Management immediately commenced rescue operations, and all the victims were moved to the University Health Centre.”

Mr Akogun said one of the victims had been referred to the University of llorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after he was stabilised.

Four of the passengers had minor injuries and have been treated and discharged.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Meanwhile, the other five including the driver are presently at the University Health Centre receiving medical attention.

Mr Akogun further said that one of the passengers was brought in dead and “the body has been transferred to the morgue, and the University management is making efforts to contact the next of kin.

Accident scene

A video of the accident scene circulating the internet showed a white flipped vehicle with passengers trapped inside.

READ ALSO: Kwara State University expels 175 students

Some men also appeared to help the trapped passengers while a female student lay in the pool of her blood, motionless.

“This one is gone,” a voice in the background said. Another claimed to know the lifeless female student saying, “This girl is dead. This girl is in my faculty.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

