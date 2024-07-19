The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has called on the general public to cooperate with the service in the recapture of 31 fleeing inmates who pose a danger to public safety and national security.
The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) Abubakar Umar, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a downpour on 24 April wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, resulting in extensive damage to the facility and facilitating the escape of 119 inmates.
NAN reports that the downpour damaged the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, allowing inmates to flee.
Mr Umar said that the general public was further informed that the NCoS had since deployed overt and covert strategies towards recapturing all escapees, some of whom had been recaptured.
He assured that security in custodial facilities nationwide was beefed up to forestall any security breaches.
According to him, the service wishes to publish the information of some escapees from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, FCT Command.
“This has become pertinent in an effort to recapture them and bring them back to custody.
“The information of the fugitives is hereby published for sister security agencies as well as the general public to look out for them in an attempt to recapture them and bring them back to the facility.
“If any of the escapees is sighted, the public can report to the nearest security agent or agency or may call the following numbers: 07087086005, 09060004598, or 08075050006.
“The public can also contact us through our email on: info@corrections.gov.ng or complaintsresponsedesk@corrections.gov.ng.”
(NAN)
