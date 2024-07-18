The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has invited a senator, Ali Ndume, to join its fold.

Mr Ndume was recently removed as the Senate Chief Whip following a request by the ruling APC after Mr Ndume criticised President Bola Tinubu.

The National Chairman of SDP, Shehu Gabam, extended the invitation at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Gabam said that the SDP condemned Mr Ndume’s removal as Senate Chief Whip for criticising the government, its programmes, and its policies.

He said that the SDP considered the advice by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Mr Ndume was free to join any opposition party as an act of intolerance.

Mr Ndume, who represents Borno South (APC-Borno), was removed on Wednesday as the Senate’s Chief Whip and replaced by Mohammed Monguno, who represents Borno North (APC-Borno).

The decision followed a letter entitled “Complaints Against the Unbecoming Utterances of Sen. Ali Ndume” read by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday.

The letter was signed by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru.

Mr Gabam said Mr Ndume’s criticism of the government’s policies and their impact on Nigerians was not only legitimate but also a testament to his commitment to the well-being of the citizens.

He said that instead of replacing Mr Ndume as the Senate’s Chief Whip, the APC and government should have investigated his genuine issues and addressed those matters that concerned Nigerians.

“The SDP believes that criticism is essential to a healthy democracy, and we will not stand idly by while the APC seeks to stifle dissenting voices.

“We extend an official invitation to Senator Ndume to join our party and continue his quest for social justice, good governance, and the entrenchment of democratic principles.

“To Senator Ndume, we say: your courageous stand against the APC’s authoritarian tendencies is laudable, and we welcome you to our fold.

“Together, we shall continue to advocate for the rights of Nigerians and ensure that our democracy remains vibrant and inclusive,’’ he said.

Mr Gabam said that Mr Ndume was not just a ranking senator but one of the most experienced parliamentarians in Nigeria today.

He advised the APC and the Presidency to embrace criticism, listen to Nigerians’ concerns, and work towards building a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

He said that Mr Ndume’s removal was of grave concern and did not augur well for the Senate and the executive.

He likened it to Sen. Abdul Ningi’s suspension for raising an issue of alleged budget padding.

“Recently, president of the 9th Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, also raised serious concern and Sen. Adams Oshiomole suffered similar fates for speaking truth to power.

“This trend is alarming and undermines the principles of democracy and fair hearing,” he said.

He advised the ruling party to listen to the voices of Nigerians saying, “building a democracy is not an individual affair, but a collective responsibility.’’

Mr Gabam also hailed the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming financial autonomy for local governments in the country, describing it as a victory for democracy.

While commending the federal government for initiating the suit, Mr Gabam appealed to state governors to immediately comply to ensure that the third tier of government was in control of its financial affairs.

(NAN)

