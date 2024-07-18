A bill seeking to establish a Local Government Independent Electoral Commission has passed its first reading at the Senate.

The bill was passed Thursday during the plenary after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, introduced it.

It was sponsored by Sani Musa (APC, Niger East).

It seeks to establish a National Independent Local Government Electoral Commission (NILGEC) responsible for conducting elections to the office of the local government chairman and councillors and any other matter thereof to do with local government as a third tier of government.

Last week, the Supreme Court affirmed the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, recently alleged that some state governors divert local government allocation to personal use.

Currently, all 36 states have independent election commissions which organise local government elections in the states.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

However, elections for the area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

If the bill is passed, the state independent electoral commissions (SIEC) will be replaced by NILGEC.

Content of the bill

Establishment of NILGEC

According to the bill, the NILGEC will be an autonomous body to organise, oversee, and conduct elections for the offices of local government chairman and councillors in all 36 states and the FCT.

Functions and Powers

– To conduct free, fair, and transparent elections for Local Government Chairman and Councillors.

– To prepare and maintain an accurate and up-to-date voter register.

– To ensure voter education and public awareness regarding the electoral process.

– To set and enforce electoral guidelines and regulations for Local Government elections.

– To recruit and train electoral officers and staff for efficient election management.

– To monitor and supervise all electoral activities and processes.

– To investigate and adjudicate electoral disputes and grievances.

Composition of NILGEC

The bill says NILGEC shall consist of a chairperson and six commissioners, appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

The chairperson and commissioners shall serve for five years, renewable once.

Independence and Autonomy

NILGEC shall operate independently, free from external influence and interference.

The commission shall have its own budget, approved by the National Assembly, to ensure financial independence.

Electoral Process and Procedures

NILGEC shall develop and implement procedures for voter registration, candidate nomination, and the conduct of elections.

The commission shall ensure the provision of necessary electoral materials and logistics for the smooth conduct of elections.

Election Timeline

NILGEC shall announce the election schedule at least six months before the date of the election.

Elections for the offices of local government chairman and councillors shall be conducted every four years.

Electoral Offences and Penalties

NILGEC shall define and enforce penalties for electoral offences, including but not limited to voter fraud, ballot stuffing, and electoral violence.

Offenders shall be prosecuted and punished in accordance with the laws of the land.

Collaboration with Other Agencies

NILGEC shall collaborate with other relevant government agencies, security forces, and civil society organisations to ensure a secure and credible electoral process.

Transitional Provisions

Upon the establishment of NILGEC, all powers and functions related to the conduct of Local Government elections previously vested in any other body or authority shall be transferred to NILGEC.

READ ALSO: Bill to reform Nigerian insurance industry passes second reading at Senate

Commencement

This bill shall come into effect upon its passage by the National Assembly and assented by the president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

