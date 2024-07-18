The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the tertiary education stakeholders have approved the National Minimum Tolerable UTME Score (NTMUS), also known as the cut-off point for 2024 admission into the nation’s universities.

The benchmarks of 140 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education were arrived at during the 2024 annual policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions, which was held in Abuja on Thursday.

This year’s minimum tolerable score was the same as last year and as such did not draw much arguments before it was adopted.

The policy meeting, chaired by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, a professor, was convened by JAMB.

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, explained that the institutions who proposed lower minimum scores must now increase their benchmarks to at least the agreed minimum points.

He added that institutions have the liberty to peg the institutional ‘cut-off’ point above the agreed minimum points upon.

He said: “All the institutions have the liberty to upgrade the scores higher than the minimum we have approved. For instance, Pan-atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki minimum score is 220 while three other universities have their score at 200.

“But the minimum admission score we have decided shouldn’t go below 140 for universities”

About admission policy

The policy meeting is a forum of critical stakeholders in the admission processes into tertiary institutions in the country including university vice-chancellors and registrars, rectors and registrars of polytechnics, provosts, and registrars of colleges of education, JAMB registrar and other officials of the examination body, among principal officers of mono-technics.

