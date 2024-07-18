President Bola Tinubu has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting Mr Tinubu held with labour leaders in his office at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajearo, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Usifo, who also spoke at the briefing confirmed that the leadership of the two unions are positively inclined towards the new wage but that they will call a meeting of their National Executive Committee and table it.

The government had earlier proposed N60,000 and thereafter raised it to N62,000 while labour demanded N494,000 and later reviewed it downwards to N250,000.

