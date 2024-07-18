The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has listed the candidates who scored the highest in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, listed the candidates during a presentation at an ongoing admission policy meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Three candidates scored the highest mark of 367 out of the attainable score of 400, according to a list presented by Mr Oloyede.

Mr Oloyede had stated when JAMB released the results that only 8,401, representing 0.5 per cent of candidates, scored above 300 in the examination.

He said 77,070, representing 4.2 per cent, scored 250 and above and that 439,974, representing 24 per cent, scored 200 and above.

Top scorers and their scores

Olowu Joseph Oluwasijibomi – 367

Alayande David – 367

Orukpe Joel Ehijele – 367

Emmanuel Jeremiah Jewel -365

Essiet Etini Joshua -365

Ezenwoko Zara Valerie -365

Umoh Joshua Augustine -365

Mamudu Abdulrahman -364

Adeleke Abdulbasit Adekunle -363

Echem Victor Prosper -363

Etute Emmanuel Ehihomen -363

Keke Jedidiah Chidiebube -363

Adesanya Daniel Oluwatimileyin -363

Conditions for Admission in Nigeria

Apart from sitting the UTME and scoring high marks, candidates are also required to possess senior school certificate examination (SSCE) results with credits in five subjects relevant to their chosen courses of study, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, also on Thursday directed JAMB and tertiary institutions to admit only candidates who have attained a minimum of 18 years.

The minister said he is only reechoing what the Nigerian law governing the nation’s education policy says, which, he noted, recommends that children should enrol for pre-primary education at age five and attend primary education for another six years before proceeding to junior secondary school for three years, and another three years in senior secondary school.

However, the new directive is already generating mixed reactions among stakeholders, with many suggesting that a larger percentage of candidates seeking admission are less than 18.

It is, however, unclear if the National Assembly will approve the new directive as public tertiary institutions had hitherto admitted 16-year-old candidates. Private institutions also admit candidates who were yet to be 16.

